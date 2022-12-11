Torrents gushing out of Tirumala hills provide devotees a feast to their eyes

TIRUPATI: The beauty of Tirumala hills has enhanced with the advent of fog, mist, torrents and waterfalls all along the twin Ghat Roads as also the interiors of Seshachalam ranges due to the rains triggered by cyclone Mandous in the past two days.

The hill town of Tirumala has registered 210 mm of rainfall under the cyclone's impact. As a result of the water flowing down the Seshachalam ranges, torrents like Malavadigundam and Kapila Theertham etc are gliding swiftly from the hill-rocks, delighting the devotees and locals travelling through the first ghat and Tirumala bypass roads.

Motorists driving along the first ghat road between Tirumala-Tirupati were having a halt atop Malavadi Gundam to capture the fall of the torrent through the Seshachalam ranges. The pilgrims, especially those who trek the footpath routes to the holy shrines, are seen enjoying every moment, capturing the beauty of nature in their cell phones and cameras.

Throughout the 15km-long second ghat road, streams of water were seen falling down the hilly rocks, enhancing the glamour quotient of Tirumala hills.

Such sights occur on the second ghat road only when there’s an unprecedented downpour.

Fog and mist wrapped up the entire ghat road areas and various stretches in Tirumala. Apart from Malavadigundam and Kapila Theertham waterfalls, several other falls were seen emerging from the rocky structures of the Seshachalam ranges. The check dams were also overflowing down the ghat road areas.