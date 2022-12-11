  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Other News 11 Dec 2022 Torrents gushing out ...
Nation, In Other News

Torrents gushing out of Tirumala hills provide devotees a feast to their eyes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 11, 2022, 11:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 11:06 pm IST
Cyclone induced rains have enhanced the beauty of Sesachala hills (Image: DC/file photo)
 Cyclone induced rains have enhanced the beauty of Sesachala hills (Image: DC/file photo)

TIRUPATI: The beauty of Tirumala hills has enhanced with the advent of fog, mist, torrents and waterfalls all along the twin Ghat Roads as also the interiors of Seshachalam ranges due to the rains triggered by cyclone Mandous in the past two days.

The hill town of Tirumala has registered 210 mm of rainfall under the cyclone's impact. As a result of the water flowing down the Seshachalam ranges, torrents like Malavadigundam and Kapila Theertham etc are gliding swiftly from the hill-rocks, delighting the devotees and locals travelling through the first ghat and Tirumala bypass roads.

Motorists driving along the first ghat road between Tirumala-Tirupati were having a halt atop Malavadi Gundam to capture the fall of the torrent through the Seshachalam ranges. The pilgrims, especially those who trek the footpath routes to the holy shrines, are seen enjoying every moment, capturing the beauty of nature in their cell phones and cameras.

Throughout the 15km-long second ghat road, streams of water were seen falling down the hilly rocks, enhancing the glamour quotient of Tirumala hills.

Such sights occur on the second ghat road only when there’s an unprecedented downpour.

Fog and mist wrapped up the entire ghat road areas and various stretches in Tirumala. Apart from Malavadigundam and Kapila Theertham waterfalls, several other falls were seen emerging from the rocky structures of the Seshachalam ranges. The check dams were also overflowing down the ghat road areas.

...
Tags: tirumala temple, cyclone mandous
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Related Stories

Mandous wreaks havoc; 1 dead, 7 missing, 17 livestock lost in AP

Latest From Nation

During the week-long Delhi tour, the Telangana CM plans to meet with farmers, Dalits, and OBC organisations from various states in the national capital to solicit their support for BRS. (File Photo:K.Durga Rao)

KCR leaves to Delhi, will hold yagam to announce BRS as national party

YSRC held the mega Jai Ho BC Maha Sabha on December 7, its MPs in parliament have been requesting that backward classes be provided reservations in education, public employment, legislature and higher judiciary in proportion to their population. (Photo: C. Narayana Rao)

Andhra parties, particularly YSRC, chant BC mantra

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twitter/@RaoKavitha)

CBI grills Kavitha for over 7 hours

Farmers are pleading that at this crucial moment, state government help them by purchasing paddy without considering its moisture content. (PTI Photo)

Mandous cyclone worries Godavari paddy farmers



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in police uniform slap fine on couple for late night walk on road in Bengaluru

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mandous wreaks havoc; 1 dead, 7 missing, 17 livestock lost in AP

High tidal waves lash the Kakinada-Uppada coast under the impact of cyclone Mandous on Saturday. (Photo: By arrangement)

Muslim marriages are not excluded from Pocso Act, says Kerala HC

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Diagnostic centres in Telangana flout norms, lack AERB licence

The health department claims that clinics with only CT scan and MRI machines need an AERB licence, whereas X-ray and radiotherapy equipment do not. (Representational Image/DC)

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

Bharat Biotech urges Centre to include its intranasal COVID vaccine in CoWIN portal

Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal. (Representational image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->