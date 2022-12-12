Rain fails to dampen spirit IRL ‘fans’

Despite the sudden rain, people turned up at the NTR Marg street circuit to enjoy the Indian Racing League in Hyderabad. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad finally witnessed some racing action on day two of the last round of Indian Racing League (IRL) here on Sunday.

After Saturday’s disappointment with no races, the fourth round of IRL with two qualifying races, two sprints and a grand finale entertained the spectators despite the overcast conditions and drizzle.

Spectators of all ages enjoyed the races as GodSpeed Kochi clinched the inaugural edition of the league. Crowds settled down for the races even as the chairs set up in the stands became wet due to the rain.

The organisers on the other hand, were yet again clueless as people still found it difficult to locate their designated gates of entry.

More lapses were seen in the form of dogs running on to the track, this after the round one also saw a similar occurrence. Such lapses on the organisers’ end were least anticipated given how the IRL is in many ways a preparatory event for the upcoming international event Formula-E scheduled to happen on the same circuit in February.

Meanwhile, some of the spectators who bought tickets for Saturday were promised by some ill-informed organisers that their tickets would be valid for Sunday’s event, as all the races scheduled for Saturday were postponed. However, many were not let in by the organisers.

With the Formula E race round the corner, it is time Hyderabad pulls up its socks to host a memorable event.