Rains continue in south coastal Andhra; massive damage to crops

Tirupati: Rainfall continued in coastal districts of southern and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Sunday due to the cyclone Mandous. The incessant rainfall inundated low-lying areas, damaged crops, disrupted vehicular traffic and threw normal life out of gear.

According to the Real Time Data, Ulavapadu received the highest rainfall in Nellore district, 8cm, by 6pm, followed by Kandukur and Udayagiri with 4cm of rainfall on Sunday. The rain caused extensive damage to crops like paddy, cotton, peanut, red gram and black gram in hundreds of acres in 118 villages in the district.

Initial estimates by the agriculture department show the paddy crop was damaged over 17,127 acres; of which 5,000 acres were at sowing stage. Officials said red gram crop spread over 60 acres, cotton crop in 1,467 acres and black gram in 360 acres were damaged. Horticulture crops such as banana and chilli have also been damaged by strong gales.

Groundnut crop on around 107 acres and Bengal gram on 200 acres were also damaged in the district.

Nellore collector Chakradhar Babu assured farmers the administration would soon list the crop losses. He said the government would distribute seeds to the farmers who lost their crops, at 80 per cent subsidised price.

Around 780 tanks were full to their brim and officials have released 38,000 cusecs of water from Somasila reservoir to the downstream, he said.

“In the wake of the cyclone, the district administration has taken precautions and ensured there was no loss of life. Around 2,800 persons from low-lying areas have been shifted to rehabilitation centres and e provided food and other basic amenities. The district administration would organise medical camps and sanitation drives in all the affected areas,” he said.

Prakasam district also received widespread rain for the second day. Floodwater entered houses in a few colonies in Peddaraveedu mandal. Several low-lying areas in the district were inundated.

Kandukur and Marripudi saw a rainfall of 9cm each while Ongole and Podili 8cm each. Chilli crop was badly damaged in some parts of the district. Farmers have urged the government to come to their rescue.

In Tirupati district, 10 out of the 34 mandals reported more than 200mm rainfall and 20 mandals more than 150mm. Though the rain receded since Saturday, the causeways in the three divisions were overflowing.

No loss of human life was reported from anywhere in the district and the estimates of property and crop losses are being prepared by the revenue and other departments. So far, seven bulls, cows and seven sheep and goats were killed.

“The district administration has shifted around 571 persons into relief camps in Balayapalli, Renigunta, Tada and Tirupati areas. Those who shifted to the rehabilitation centres would get Rs 1000 each while they return to their homes. Officials were monitoring the water levels at Araniar, Mallemadugu, Kalangi, and Kalyani dam”, said collector Venkataramana Reddy.

He said the damage to the 33kv and 11kv transformers as cases of also pole damage were attended to and supply restored.

Meanwhile, energy and forest minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday held a review meeting with officials of Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamaiah on the effects of cyclone Mandous. Collectors told him they were continuously monitoring the situation at all reservoirs and were taking up sanitation drives after the rainwater started receding.