  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Other News 11 Dec 2022 Bharat Biotech urges ...
Nation, In Other News

Bharat Biotech urges Centre to include its intranasal COVID vaccine in CoWIN portal

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 11, 2022, 11:36 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 11:36 am IST
Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal. (Representational image: PTI)
 Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal to enable the recipients of the jab to get vaccination certificate.

The company sources said Bharat Biotech is currently holding discussions with international potential partners who have approached the company for manufacturing and distribution of the intranasal vaccine globally.

Since iNCOVACC has been approved for Restricted use under emergency situation and vaccine recipients will require vaccine certificates, we have requested the government to include iNCOVACC in the COWIN portal. Once this is enabled, India will be one of the few countries to have introduced an intranasal vaccine in its immunization program against COVID, the sources told PTI.

Currently Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Covovax, Russian Sputink V and Biological E Ltd's Corbevax are listed in the CoWin portal.

The vaccine maker on September 6 announced that its iNCOVACC (BBV154), world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above.

There have been no requests for procurement from state or central governments, sources further said.

The city-based vaccine maker also plans to export iNCOVACC to other countries once it gets approvals from the respective nations, sources added.

iNCOVACC (BBV154) has also received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above in India, for heterologous booster doses.

The vaccine was developed in partnership with Washington University, St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in pre-clinical studies for efficacy.

The vaccine candidate underwent Phases I, II and III clinical trials with successful results and has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops.

Phase-III trials were conducted for safety, immunogenicity in approximately 3,100 subjects, at 14 trial sites across India.

...
Tags: bharat biotech, covid-19 intranasal vaccine, cowin portal, covid-19 vaccine incovacc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Mopa International Airport in Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport Sunday. (PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twitter/@RaoKavitha)

Delhi excise policy case: CBI to question Kavitha in Hyderabad today

The state Cabinet took this major decision at a nearly five-hour meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at the Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. (Twitter)

TS Cabinet decides to give more powers to roads department



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Muslim marriages are not excluded from Pocso Act, says Kerala HC

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Diagnostic centres in Telangana flout norms, lack AERB licence

The health department claims that clinics with only CT scan and MRI machines need an AERB licence, whereas X-ray and radiotherapy equipment do not. (Representational Image/DC)

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Telangana HC denies anticipatory bail to Pharmax's Agarwal

The counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate argued that investigation revealed how documents were exchanged prior to transactions between the two entities of Pharmax India Pvt. Ltd and Euram Bank. (File photo:DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->