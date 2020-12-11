The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 11 Dec 2020 Jagan asks bankers t ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan asks bankers to cooperate with government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2020, 10:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2020, 11:09 pm IST
AP Chief Minister said it’s gratifying that 7.5 per cent growth is registered in the last quarter and 99 per cent of crop loans were given
Jagan said the government has signed MoUs with the reputed companies like Amul, Allana, ITC, Procter & Gamble, HUL, and Reliance to collaborate and empower women.
 Jagan said the government has signed MoUs with the reputed companies like Amul, Allana, ITC, Procter & Gamble, HUL, and Reliance to collaborate and empower women.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought bankers to cooperate towards implementation of government welfare schemes to empower weaker sections of the society. CM Jagan addressed the 213 State Level Bankers Committee meeting here on Friday. The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the disbursement of loans to leased farmers. Welcoming the achievement of 7.6% growth in the past three months, Mr Jagan sought bankers to concentrate on the doubling of farmers’ income.

Expressing dissatisfaction over poor coverage of tenant farmers, CM Jagan urged the bankers to come forward in providing loans to tenant farmers as they have been given Crop Cultivated Right Cards (CCRC). He said the bankers should support MSMEs as they play a key role in the financial sector and the banks should assist in restructuring of loans for MSMEs. He stated that the Government has paid Rs 1,100 crore subsidy amount pending to industries from 2014 and also fixed electricity charges during Covid were waived.

 

The Chief Minister said, “the Self Help Groups have deposited Rs 7,500 crore in their accounts for 2020–21. However, the interest paid by banks is only 3 per cent, but the same banks have been charging an interest of around 11 percent and 13 percent.” He asked the bankers to consider the fact that the government itself has been paying interest on timely paid loans. He told Bankers to inspire and motivate women through their programmes.

The Chief Minister said the state government has been implementing Jagananna Thodu scheme through which Rs 10,000 was provided as interest free loan to street vendors. The street vendors identified through Village/ Ward Secretariats are provided with ID cards and their work profiles are recorded. The government will pay the interest of the loans taken by the vendors from banks; he said and urged the bankers to come forward to support the street vendors. The Chief Minister said the state Government has been working to complete the construction of TIDCO houses at earliest and asked the bankers for their support.

 

The Chief Minister said it’s gratifying that 7.5 percent growth is registered in the last quarter and 99 percent of crop loans were given. He asked the bankers to focus on doubling farmers’ income, reducing investment costs, providing proper market facilities for the crops, and to support farmers at the time of natural disasters.

The Chief Minister said the Government has signed MoUs with the reputed companies like Amul, Allana, ITC, Procter & Gamble, HUL, and Reliance to collaborate and empower women beneficiaries of Cheyutha and Asara. He said committees were set up at village and ward level to support them. The State government has prepared a schedule for the distribution of cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats which already started. The Chief Minister asked the bankers to prepare an action plan as per that schedule to provide assistance to women. He directed the officials to liaise with the bankers to ensure that the distribution takes place as per the schedule.

 

Meanwhile, speaking at the conference, G Rajkiran Rai, SLBC President and MD of Union Bank of India hailed the State government initiatives and said the activities of banks and the financial assistance provided have reached the timely targets. He said the banks have given Rs 2,80,519 crore as loans in Primary sector as on September this year and it’s 64.60 percent of total loans. Loans to the agricultural sector stood at Rs 1,85,075 crore and this is 42.61 percent of the total loans, he said.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Kurasala Kannababu and Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, NABARD CGM Sudhir Kumar Jannawar , SLBC Convenor V Bramhananda Reddy and RBI Regional Director K Nikhila were present at the meeting. UBI GM Lal Singh, UBI MD, CEO Raj Kiran Rai joined through the video conference.

 

...
Tags: jagan seeks bankers help, jagan dissatisfaction over bankers, jagan bankers msmes, ap government mous with amul, allana, hul, bank loans to primary sector andhra pradesh


Latest From Nation

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him.

KCR meets Shah, Shekawat, Seeks funds, clearances

A file picture of INS Viraat

Will INS Viraat be allowed to rest in peace?

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inspecting the equipment at the new multi-specialty hospital at Warangal on Friday. — Anudeep Ceremilla

Kishan Reddy sounds war bugle in Warangal

If the rice miller goes for sortex machines, he has to fix 150 HP motor and the minimum power tariff goes to nearly Rs 30,000.

More than 50 rice mills to be closed in West Godavari



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi seeks unity among states to fight Covid rise

Mr Modi pulled up Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar for not coming up with a better strategy to combat the pandemic, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought her state’s GST dues from the Centre.

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Madras IITM to admit 8,154 students for first batch of first-ever online BSc Degree

The 8,154 students included 1,922 female candidates and 6,232 male candidates across India.

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham