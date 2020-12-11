The Indian Premier League 2020

CRPF’s centre for skilling specially-abled troops launched in Telangana

Published Dec 11, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2020, 12:13 pm IST
CRPF DG informed that 24 Divyangs of the CRPF from various parts of the country have reported to the centre for the first batch of training
Kishan Reddy said the centre will boost confidence and self-esteem of Divyangs, so that they become an asset for the CRPF and the nation.
Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the National Centre for Divyang  Empowerment (NCDE), that aims to skill paramilitary personnel who have been incapacitated in the line of duty, at the CRPF group centre in Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad on Thursday. The CRPF initiative takes care of divyangs from other forces and wards of CRPF soldiers.

Appreciating the efforts of the CRPF in setting up the NCDE, Reddy said that it was the first institution of its kind in the country among the Central police forces for skilling, re-skilling and rehabilitating the Divyang Warriors, that is  the  CRPF personnel who have sustained grievous injuries in line of duty.

 

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the centre will definitely boost the confidence and self-esteem of Divyangs, so that they become an asset for the CRPF and the nation.

Reddy informed that the centre will be developed as a ‘centre of excellence’ in the field of para-sports and  the Government of India is committed to the welfare of all CAPFs.

Complementing the CRPF, he said, “The CRPF has distinguished itself as valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and the efforts, dedication, grit and valour in safeguarding and keeping peace in our country is commendable and unparalleled”.

 

CRPF DG Dr  A.P. Maheswari said that the CRPF is a “Force that Dares, but also cares”. He said that the aim of  establishing such a centre is to enhance self-esteem and at the same time ensure that the soldiers are equipped with skills to work in a changing world. “We are taking the initiative to set up an institute to provide medical, psychological and mental support to the injured. Our brave soldiers would be re-skilled in an activity of their choice and talent which will range from sports to computers”,

CRPF DG informed that 24 Divyangs of the CRPF from various parts of the country have reported to the centre for the first batch of training. Earlier, Sanjay A. Lathkar, IG Southern Sector, CRPF welcomed Chief Guest and other eminent personalities and mentioned that this endeavour of CRPF is to transform Divyang warriors to Cyber Warriors and help them acquire skills in Para-sports.

 

