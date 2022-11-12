  
Nation Other News 11 Nov 2022 Homeless, destitute ...
Nation, In Other News

Homeless, destitute removed for PM visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 12, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 7:50 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at a public meeting in Vishakhapatnam (Murali Krishna/DC)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at a public meeting in Vishakhapatnam (Murali Krishna/DC)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Authorities in Visakhapatnam shifted 79 homeless destitute, 12 of them women, from roadsides to five night shelters run by NGOs affiliated to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Friday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting on Saturday.

Staff of GVMC’s Urban Community Development (UCD) department scouted the five-kilometre stretch of road from Convent Junction at the railway station to Andhra University. They picked up the destitute living alongside the road and moved them to three night shelters in Dwarakanagar and two in Maharanipeta and Bhupesh Nagar.

Addresses of two of the destitute were traced and they were handed over to their families. Seven of the total 79 have been admitted to Government Hospital for Mental Care in Peda Waltair.

A UCD official told Deccan Chronicle that as the entire stretch of road is under a security cordon, the road dwellers had to be moved to a safer place. “We won't bring them back. They will remain at the night shelters to which they have been shifted,” the official maintained.

Concerned citizen Akkapeddi Srivalli said such citizens should be protected on a regular basis and not only during VVIP movements.

...
Tags: modi visit, pm visit, greater visakhapatnam municipal corporation (gvmc)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 12 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Pawan Kalyan to meet PM Modi on Friday
Mahatma Gandhi's ideas have answers to today's challenges, says Modi
BJP doubled air connectivity in India, says Modi

Latest From Nation

Trinamool Congress minister Akhil Giri during the public rally (Twitter)

TMC minister under fire for objectionable remarks against President Murmu

The new Telangana Secretariat (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

New Secretariat to free land parcels in govt buildings, help TS mop up revenue

Nanda Kishore Chintala, a resident says that rasta-rokos were held to put pressure on the officials to expedite the work (Photo by arrangement)

Sluggish work progress at Shamshabad flyover creates monster traffic jams

Union minister Kishan reddy along with Dr K laxman inspect the Begumpet airport ahead of Prime Minister Modi's arrival on Saturday. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Leave politics, attend PM Modi's event: BJP to KCR



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)

Had Sardar Patel been India's 1st PM, many problems would not have occurred: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary at a school in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with women's groups, working class women and transgender community from Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->