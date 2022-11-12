HC stays trial court proceedings against Sec Club president

The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed all the proceedings in the trial court regarding the criminal case (File Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the embattled president of Secunderabad Club R. Raghuram Reddy, the Telangana High Court on Friday stayed all the proceedings in the trial court regarding the criminal case registered against him for the fire mishap in the club premises in January.

After the mishap, the TS fire disaster management and fire services department had filed a complaint before the X additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Secunderabad against Raghuram Reddy arraying him as accused and holding him responsible for the fire accident.

It sought punishment for violation of Section 13 and 19 of the Telangana Fire Services Act 1999 and Rule 15 and 27 of the Telangana Fire and Emergency Operations and Levy of Fee Rules 2015, punishable by U/s. 31 and 32 of the Act.

The trial court took cognizance of the complaint and summoned the accused, who challenged it in the High Court urging it to quash the case registered against him.

Dharmesh D.K. Jaiswal, appearing for Reddy, argued that the alleged violation was irrelevant as there was no negligence on the part of the president and the offences, which are alleged to be violated are for proposed constructions and not existing structures.

Dr Justice Chillakur Sumalatha stayed further proceedings before the trial court and adjourned the case to December 1.