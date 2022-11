HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will travel to Kamareddy district on November 13 to condole with Government Whip and Kamareddy legislator Gampa Govardhan at Baswapur whose mother died of old age recently.

Govardhan’s elder brother Gampa Gopal is director of the TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL). TRS Kamareddy district president Mujeebuddin said that the CM will drive down to Baswapur on Sunday by road.