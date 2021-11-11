Nation Other News 11 Nov 2021 HC flays govt over c ...
Nation, In Other News

HC flays govt over caste-based wine shop quota

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2021, 2:25 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2021, 2:25 am IST
Justice K. Lakshman directed the government to submit its contention and explain in written form on how it had arrived at the decision
Justice K. Lakshman asked the government to submit the details to the court by Friday as the allotment of wine shops would be announced on November 20 and the last date of application is November 18. (PTI)
 Justice K. Lakshman asked the government to submit the details to the court by Friday as the allotment of wine shops would be announced on November 20 and the last date of application is November 18. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday questioned the state government on what basis it had fixed reservations to various communities while allocating contracts for running wine shops for the year 2021-23.

Justice K. Lakshman directed the government to submit its contention and explain in written form on how it had arrived at the decision. He asked the government to submit the details to the court by Friday as the allotment of wine shops would be announced on November 20 and the last date of application is November 18.

 

Justice Lakshman was hearing a writ petition filed by Vasireddy Ravikanth and Nandyala Prabhakar Rao from Khammam district by way of lunch motion, questioning the constitutional validity of the GO No 87, dated 20-9-2021, issued by the commissioner, prohibition and excise department implementing reservations of 15 per cent to Gouds, 10 per cent to SCs and five per cent to STs while allotting liquor shops.

The petitioners sought suspension of the GO 87 on the ground that the GO was contrary to the Section 32 of the Telangana State Excise Act and sheer violation of the guidelines laid by the Supreme Court in catenae of judgments making it clear that caste cannot be the basis for providing reservations while granting licenses.

 

“As per the excise policy for the present year, Rs 50 lakh is fixed as excise tax up to the population of 5,000 and based on the population, tax will increase up to Rs 1.1 crore and application fees is Rs 2 lakh, which is not returnable, even if the applicant did not get the license. If Gouds are a socially and economically backward group, fixing the amount to that extent cannot be even imaginable. The government failed to provide the data. Exercise before further classification of the backward classes,” the petitioner said.

...
Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

NSA Ajit Doval (fifth from left) with representatives of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Delhi push for 'inclusive' government in Kabul, no terror safe haven

Mr Singh was deputy CM twice in PDP-BJP coalition governments and was also later Speaker of the erstwhile J&K Assembly. (PTI)

Jammu orders demolition of ex-J&K deputy CM Nirmal's illegally built house

Mr Singh said the IAF will play a crucial role in all future conflicts and it needs to harness the capabilities and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, big data handling and machine learning. (PTI)

Rajnath Singh's message to IAF and military: 'Enhance jointness'

The remarks came after the Channi government on Tuesday accepted the resignation of advocate general A.P.S. Deol, yielding to the pressure mounted by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for replacing the state's AG. (PTI)

Channi faces flak from party leaders, Jakhar says 'compromised CM'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Higher prices lure Telangana's cotton farmers to Maharashtra

The Adilabad market committee and private traders said they were finding up to 25 per cent moisture content, but they had acted on humanitarian ground and deducted less amount from the total price. — DC file photo

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Dabur's Karwa Chauth ad sparks controversy; company takes it down, issues apology

A screengrab from the advertisement. (Photo: YouTube)

SC seeks response from ex-Twitter India MD on UP's plea against Karnataka High Court

Supreme Court (PTI)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->