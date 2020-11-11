Experts advise to wear two masks when in contact with many people in festival season

Hyderabad: Festivals are for celebrating and a time to rejoice but with the threat of Covid-19 around, experts say that maintaining social distance, hygiene and masks is important to stay safe.

Many people who are venturing out for shopping have to take extra care and experts have recommended the use of double-layered masks. Wearing a surgical mask first and a fabric mask on top of that is being suggested for those who come in contact with more people.

Scientists and doctors have time and again pointed out that masks are the best vaccine against Covid-19. Wearing masks properly especially in public places is most important.

Sanjeev Swamy, inventor and founder of Livinguard AG, who has designed scientifically approved masks, says, “Studies have shown that wearing certified masks guarantees protection. When people move out and there will be interaction with people, wearing research-proven masks is important."

With different qualities and types of masks in the market, people are being asked to check on the safety and certification aspects for better and higher protection.

Masks need to be washed in cold water once a week. The types of masks used by people have clear-cut instructions of how long it can be used. It is important as masks used without regularly washing can lead to infections.

With emotional exhaustion and fatigue from the prolonged pandemic, it is noted that some people are ignoring masks. While it is very natural, doctors say that this emotional exhaustion is one of the main reasons for the Coronavirus to strike back.

Dr Santosh Kraleti, public health specialist, said, “We saw a spike in cases in August as there were social gatherings due to marriages. Despite the protocols of only 30 or 50 people the numbers were high and that led to spread of the virus. Similar congregations are expected in the months of November and December due to the festive season. If the safety protocols are not followed properly there will again be a spike in cases.”

Medical journals have recorded that the second and third wave of Spanish Flu recorded more deaths in 1919 as people were fed up with the safety protocols. Medical experts believe that due to the emotional exhaustion the same is going to be repeated in the case of Covid 19.