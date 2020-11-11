Dubbak bypoll result eye-opener for TRS: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said the Dubbak verdict would serve as an eye-opener for the party. “It has alerted us to be more cautious in the coming days.”

Stating that the party accepts the verdict in favour of the BJP in Dubbak, Rama Rao said minutes after it became clear that the TRS had lost: “In the coming days, we will analyse the reasons for the party’s failure at the hustings and take corrective measures.”

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said: “We have emerged victorious in several elections and byelections since the formation of Telangana state. When we win, we don’t get overwhelmed, and when we lose we will not be disillusioned.”

He declared that the TRS government will continue with its welfare and developmental programmes with renewed vigour.

Maintaining that the aim of any party contesting the election is to win, Rama Rao said, “We did the same, but the public sentiment was in favour of BJP.”