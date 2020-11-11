Sudden dip in temperatures can aggravate respiratory disorders

The elderly, suffering from co-morbid conditions and children have to take extra care in winters

Hyderabad: The sudden dip in temperature has been found to increase and aggravate underlying respiratory disorders and pre-existing lung diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and bronchitis, according to experts.

The minimum temperature has dropped below 13º Celsius in some places, against the norm of 17º C. In 2018 the temperature had fallen to 13.7ºC and in 2016, 12.4ºC.

This early reduction in temperature has raised concerns for those suffering from respiratory disorders, diabetics and cardiovascular and skin diseases. Due to the cold outside and wind movement, many people keep doors and windows at home tightly shut. They do not open them even during the afternoon. This leads to poor ventilation leading to allergic diseases due to the dust. Indoor pollution also rises due to this reason.

It has been noted that the influenza group of viruses get a longer time to stay inside homes in case of poor ventilation systems. Dr A. Raghu Kanth, senior consultant pulmonologist at Medicover Hospitals, said. “Extreme temperatures allow the viruses to stay suspended in the air for a longer time. Droplets of moisture make the virus lightweight and there is more deposition in the lungs. If the person has the pre-existing condition of a disease, the damage to the lungs is found to more.”

Those suffering from cardiovascular diseases need to take extra care, as walking outside in the chilly early mornings is not possible for many. Many people are found to exercise less but eat more in winter, which causes a rise in obesity conditions. There is also an increase in heart attacks, said Dr J. Anish Anand of Apollo Hospitals.

“Due to the cold weather, arteries become constricted which makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood. The chances of stroke also increase as the ability of the blood to coagulate increases and leads to clots,” Dr Anand said.

The elderly, those suffering from co-morbid conditions and children have to take extra care in winters.