Nation Other News 11 Nov 2019 Hyderabad: Four die ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Four die as wall collapses at wedding hall

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 12:53 am IST
The newlywed and their parents, who were on a stage on the other side of the wall, escaped unhurt.
A rescue team clears the debris of the collapsed wall under which four people died, at the Pearl Garden function hall on Sunday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 A rescue team clears the debris of the collapsed wall under which four people died, at the Pearl Garden function hall on Sunday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: A wall collapsed at a wedding hall at Golnaka in Amberpet on Sunday, killing four and seriously injuring a fifth. The newlywed and their parents, who were on a stage on the other side of the wall, escaped unhurt.

Swapna and Chandrashekar were marrying at the Pearl Garden Function Hall at Golnaka, when the tragedy occurred. Over 200 gue-sts attended and some were having lunch.

 

At around 2.30 pm, the newlyweds and their parents were on stage while guests who had finished lunch, were leaning on the other side of the 30-foot wall when it collapsed.

“I stepped onto the stage to wish the couple,” D Srinivas, auto-owner and eye-witness, said. “All of a sudden, the wall collapsed creating sound and dust. For three minutes not-hing was visible. Later we saw four persons under the rubble which also fell on my auto and two bikes.”

The Amberpet police and Disaster Response Force officials rushed to the spot. Krishna (19), Sohail (30), P Suresh (28), and Majeed (30), were pulled out of the debris while M Vijaya Laxmi (60), was found conscious.

They were immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where Krishna, Sohail and Suresh succumbed. The woman was dead on arrival. Majeed fractured his left leg, left hand, and ribs.

K. Lalitha, the bride’s mother, was shocked. “The celebrations were on and the guests left for the dining hall,” she said. “We heard a loud noise and the stage shook. There was dust everywhere. A few minutes later, we heard about the injured.”

The groom’s father, K Sadanand of Narsimha basti in New Nallakunta, said, “We could not find a function hall nearby and booked this one for `41,000. The wall was not present in September and some work was in progress. The owner assured me the work would be completed before the wedding. After the renovation, this was the first wedding here.”

The groom’s family and relatives were shifted to the bride’s house at New Nallakunta, said K. Srinivas, a cousin of the bride. He runs a beauty parlour.

East Zone DCP M Ramesh promised to register a case against the owner of the wedding hall and other responsible persons.

Vijaya Laxmi was a neighbour of the bride in Narsimha basti. She and her husband Yadagiri had proceeded for lunch. She finished and went to sit in auto to rest; her husband was about to emerge from the hall when the wall collapsed.

“My mother was resting in the auto and wanted to go home,” said daughter Sailaja, of Kukatpally. “But the wall collapsed and she was crushed.”

Mahesh, brother of Krishna and a resident of Miyapur rushed to hospital but was shocked to learn that his sibling was dead.

“I got a call from my parents that Krishna was injured and in hospital,” said a sobbing Mahesh. “I rushed from Miyapur along with cousins and saw him dead.”

The accident was caused by the building owner’s massive hoarding, which was dangerously installed.

The collapse is just the tip of the iceberg. An estimated 99 per cent of building owners in the city are renovating without clearing structural stability with qualified engineers.

Citing lacunae in building permission rules, property owners are changing original structures at will in the name of renovations. To save money, they are hiring local masons unaware of structural stability who cannot be regulated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Authorities claimed they cannot interfere and enforce with the building owners during renovations after giving building permission. Also, the corporation cannot check structural stability during renovation since the builders were merely renewing an old structure.

K. Srinivas Rao, chairman for the Telengana chapter of the Institute of Town Planners India, said the building owner’s greed (to save money) resulted in the tragedy. He said the property owner was erecting a mega-hoarding with the function hall’s name on it, but the beam could not take the load and the wall collapsed.

“Any building undergoing renovation would face similar danger since the property owner would only concentrate on beautification, ignoring the vital stability part,” Rao said. “No nodal agency has the authority to penalise or check the structural stability of the old building since it already had building permission. These loopholes allowed property owners to indulge in malpractices.”

Another grave concern was brick quality. Rao said most building owners compromised on construction material.

...
Tags: hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Activists opine that 70 per cent of shops and hotels in the city still continue to provide plastic handbags to customers.

In Mangaluru markets, plastic bags rule roost

Next to Titanium dioxide producer in Kerala, ‘V V Titanium Pigment’ plant here is the only other manufacturer of Titanium dioxide that has great demand in India for the production of paper, plastics, paint, ceramics, cosmetics and textile products.

Titanium plant fears closure as officials trump up charges

H.K. kumaraswamy

JD(S) open to backing BJP Govt to prevent snap poll: H.K. Kumaraswamy

Agro-terrorism is a deliberate introduction of an animal or plant disease with an aim to generate fear, cause economic losses, and/or undermine social stability.

The threat of agroterrorism



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

19-year-old Madras IIT student commits suicide over low marks

A student of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Friday, the police said. (Representational Image)

Police and lawyers are a law unto themselves

On November 6, the Delhi high court clarified that its November 3 order not to take coercive steps against lawyers was only in relation to the two FIRs lodged on November 2, with regard to the clash between the police and lawyers at Tis Hazari courts complex.

Justice for all: Invasion of privacy and grand data theft

The devil in most cases is in the software used that has not been changed to keep pace with the recognition of privacy as a guaranteed fundamental right.

A day when UP cop joined kar sevaks to shout Jai Shri Ram

At the site of the then disputed temple, the Uttar Pradesh police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary were placed outside the structure, while the Central Reserve Police Force was inside. (Photo: PTI)

‘Slogans we shouted in ’85 have come true today’

The reverence that the people have for Lord Ram had to be seen to be believed. Millions who thronged various Rath Yatras actually wanted to touch the vehicles and the people manning Rath Yatras.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham