Nation Other News 11 Nov 2019 Few hours before mar ...
Nation, In Other News

Few hours before marriage, 24-year-old Hyderabad man commits suicide

ANI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 10:28 am IST
The deceased identified as N Sandeep was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the room at a function hall.
A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday on the day of his marriage. (Representational Image)
  A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday on the day of his marriage. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday on the day of his marriage.

The deceased identified as N Sandeep was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the room at a function hall.

 

According to Cyberabad Police, Sandeep worked at a private company and reason for the suicide is not yet known. He was getting ready in the function hall room and when he didn't turn out, his parents knocked on the door but there was no response. Subsequently, they broke open the door and found him hanging to the ceiling fan.

A case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Further investigation is going on.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hyderabad, suicide, marriage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Twenty one people were arrested for allegedly parading an 81-year-old woman in her village after blackening her face and garlanding her with shoes on the suspicion that she practised sorcery, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

81-year-old woman garlanded with shoes, face blackened in Himachal; 21 arrested

Pawar will be chairing party's core group meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state after BJP despite being the single largest party expressed its inability to form the government owing to its differences with ally Shiv Sena. (Photo: ANI)

Decision to form Maharashtra govt only after talks with Cong: Pawar

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning. (Photo: File)

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', expected to turn 'severe' today

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

2 militants killed in a fresh encounter in J&K's Bandipora



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

A day when UP cop joined kar sevaks to shout Jai Shri Ram

At the site of the then disputed temple, the Uttar Pradesh police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary were placed outside the structure, while the Central Reserve Police Force was inside. (Photo: PTI)

‘Slogans we shouted in ’85 have come true today’

The reverence that the people have for Lord Ram had to be seen to be believed. Millions who thronged various Rath Yatras actually wanted to touch the vehicles and the people manning Rath Yatras.

UP man takes up bizarre challenge to eat 50 eggs for Rs 2,000, dies after having 41st

Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs. (Representational Image)

Dakshina Kannada’s connect with verdict

Justice S Abdul Nazeer (Photo: Twitter)

5-yr-old girl dies after falling into 50-feet deep borewell in Haryana's Karnal

After her family realised that she was missing, they launched a search for the child. The family suspected that she could have fallen into the borewell, he said. The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham