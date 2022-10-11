  
Will safeguard twin reservoirs, says Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 11, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 7:17 am IST
 Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the state government would safeguard the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar twin reservoirs, in the backdrop of scrapping GO 111 — DC File Image

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the state government would safeguard the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar twin reservoirs, in the backdrop of scrapping GO 111, during the inauguration of a six-acre park at Gandipet.

The GO 111, which restricted the construction of industrial, commercial or residential properties within a 10-kilometre radius of the reservoirs, was scrapped by the government because the city no longer depended on the two reservoirs for its water needs. 

Rama Rao assured of ensuring keeping the water of the lake pollution-free by deploying a comprehensive sewage diversion plan. He said that 84 villages which were affected by GO 111 would now get a facelift.

Further, Rama Rao said that he instructed the HMDA and revenue officials to clear encroachments on Balkapur and Firangi drains and that 70 acres in Gandipet would be developed as a lake, along with a 46-km track alongside the banks. 

“We have to save the twin reservoirs not only for us but also for our future generations,” he said, rubbishing criticism of scrapping GO 111. 

The government had spent Rs 35.6 crore for the landscape park on 18 acres on the banks of Osmansagar and Rs 75 crore for an eco-park on 125 acres near Himayatsagar.

Rao said that the Kothwalguda Eco Park will have a six-acre aviary, a 2.5-km boardwalk, an aquarium, a butterfly garden, a sensory park, an open-air theatre, greenery and landscaping, apart from gazebos and pergolas. The HMDA also proposed to build luxury wooden cottages, camping tents, an infinity pool and a conference hall, along with food courts at four locations. 

A bridge will connect land pockets on either side of the Outer Ring Road, with 85 acres of the park on one side and 40 acres on the other.

Tags: osmansagar, himayatsagar, go 111 scrapped, balkapur and firangi drains, kothwalguda eco park
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


