Top leaders pays respects to Mulayam at funeral

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 11, 2022, 5:16 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 5:16 pm IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation, in Saifai, Tuesday.
SAIFAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were among those who joined thousands of people at the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, NCP leader Praful Patel, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat and the Left party leader Sitaram Yechury were among the other dignitaries who paid their tributes to the socialist leader at the Saifai Mela Ground here.