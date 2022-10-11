  
Nation, In Other News

Normalcy continues to be disrupted with city rains on Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Oct 11, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 7:11 am IST
People continued to face the issues of traffic congestion, waterlogged roads, inundation and power cuts from late afternoon on Monday, when it did not rain as heavily as Saturday. (P Surendra/DC)
HYDERABAD: People continued to face the issues of traffic congestion, waterlogged roads, inundation and power cuts from late afternoon on Monday, when it did not rain as heavily as Saturday. The day witnessed short intense spells of rain lasting for 30 minutes which also brought the city partially on its knees.

Monday was the first working after a long Dasara vacation for many people. The roads were suddenly full of traffic, and the rain only made it worse.

Heavy intense short spells of rain from late afternoon lashed the IT corridor and its environs which include Khajaguda, Jubilee Hills,  Biodiversity circle, Shaikpet, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Kothapet, Raidurg and Kukatpally, Bandlaguda Jagir.

Areas spread as wide apart as Suleimanmagar, Moosapet, Dabeerpura, Balanagar, Miyapur, Hydernagar, Golconda, Kismatpur, Ziaguda, APPA junction, Bahadurppura, sections of the ORR, Attapur, Chanchalguda, and Lingampally were affected by rain.

Sharp rain also lashed Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Filmnagar, Nampally, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Maitri Vanam as well as Tank Bund, LB Stadium and Himayatnagar as also Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar and Tolichowki

At Chudi Bazaar in Charminar, waterlogged roads made it tough to even commute. Rainfall affected Langer Houz, Charminar and Afzalgunj.

Many areas also experienced short intervals of daytime power cuts due to feeder failure and disconnected power supply lines such as Suncity, Mallepally, Santoshnagar, Shantiniketan, Hydershakote, Prashanthnagar, Chennapur and Thanajinagar

Although the rains receded by evening, traffic was in disarray on many arterial roads and flyovers, including Lakdikapul, PVNR Expressway, Hitec City corridors, Mehdiptanam, Nanalnagar,  Kondapur, Kothaguda, IKEA circle, Madhapur, Raidurgam, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Khairatabad, Masab Tank, Vijaynagar Colony, Nampally, Punjagutta, Begumpet  and SD Road.

People wanting to rush home early, delivery boys eager to deliver orders and others who wanted to escape the waterlogged roads and traffic, added to more honking, wrong-side driving, overtaking and signal jumping.

Tags: hyderabad rain, hyderabad traffic, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


