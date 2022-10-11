  
Nation Other News 11 Oct 2022 IOC forcing dealers ...
Nation, In Other News

IOC forcing dealers to sell branded fuels for vehicles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Oct 11, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 9:19 am IST
The state-owned oil marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation, is allegedly forcing petroleum dealers to purchase branded fuels and feed them to vehicles users.— (Representational image: PTI)
 The state-owned oil marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation, is allegedly forcing petroleum dealers to purchase branded fuels and feed them to vehicles users.— (Representational image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The state-owned oil marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation, is allegedly forcing petroleum dealers to purchase branded fuels and feed them to vehicles users. This, dealers in Andhra Pradesh allege, is causing an additional financial burden to them.

The rate of fuel -- both petrol and diesel -- is high in AP compared to states like Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. At present, a litre of diesel costs Rs 99.12 and petrol Rs 111.33 here.

The IOC intends to promote branded fuels like petrol XP 95 and green diesel as they cost Rs 5-6 more than the rate for normal fuels.

The oil company is asking dealers, or pumps, to reduce the quantum of purchase of normal fuels and increase the purchase of branded fuels. It also asked them to set up a separate underground fuel tank to store and sell the branded fuels.

A petroleum dealer said, “We are being forced to purchase branded fuels by cutting down on the quantum of regular fuels. Even a written statement is being taken from us, stating that we shall purchase branded fuels, so as to avoid stoppage of supply of regular fuels.”

IOC says that the use of branded fuels will help reduce emission, facilitate smooth drive/ride and give vehicles extra mileage. Only a few vehicle owners are convinced about these while most are concerned about the cost factor, he added.

The dealers say that since last Diwali, excise duty on fuels was cut twice, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 40 lakh for a fuel station. While they are trying to overcome such a loss, the sale of branded fuels would add to their financial strain, they say.

Petroleum dealers are planning to take up the issue with the top brass of the IOC, seeking their intervention to resolve the issue and ensure there is no short-supply of fuels in the state.

...
Tags: indian oil corporation, branded fuels, petrol dealers financial burden
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 11 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Vijaya Sai Reddy — PTI

Dasapalla Rani was eligible for 5,400 sq yards land only

The forest department aims at using drones to check the unabated poaching and illegal felling of trees by smugglers from the reserve forests in Khammam and Bhadradri –Kothagudem districts. (Representational Image/DC)

Drone cameras to protect forest and wildlife

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav — PTI

Mulayam closely associated with NTR

. Jagan said in a tweet, “Deeply saddened by the demise of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He was a true statesman and an icon of socialist leadership in India, who always worked for the empowerment of the downtrodden. My condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace.” — Twitter

Jagan, Governor condole demise of Samajwadi patriarch



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation sent to President for approval: Sources

In this file photo, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam takes charge of his office as a Delhi cabinet minister at Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: PTI)

KCR to attend Mulayam Singh's funeral on Tuesday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TS leaders offer condolences to Mulayam Singh's family

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->