YSRC blames Telugu Desam for High Court brake on Andhra Pradesh's housing scheme

Vijayawada: The war of words continued in the social media between the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam, the two parties accusing each other of halting of YSRC government flagship mega housing programme through a high court order on Friday.

Curiously, the main petitioner Podili Siva Murali claimed he was in no way connected to the petition. He made the statement via a video clip released on Sunday and this got circulated on the social media platforms.

Earlier, TD supporters had released a video on such platforms, saying the YSRC government is not in a position to complete the mega housing programme and hence filed a petition through a party sympathiser, Siva Murali. The TD said that the YSRC was behind the petition in the High Court.

The ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandiriki Illu’ scheme was stayed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 8, on the basis of a petition filed in the name of Siva Murali and 128 others.

Siva Murali released the selfie video saying he is from a poor family of Nayee Brahmins residing in Tenali. He said community elder M. Malleswara Rao took his signature by promising to provide him a house site under the mega housing scheme. He and other Nayee Brahmins gave their Aadhaar cards and other documents for the housing applications. He and his mother as also several others got the housing sites and he was readying the site for house construction, he said.

Siva Murali said he didn't know why he was mentioned as the main complainant in the petition against the housing scheme filed in the high court and affirmed that he has no connection with the petition.