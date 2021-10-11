Nation Other News 11 Oct 2021 Over 2,500 miniature ...
Nation, In Other News

Over 2,500 miniature idols displayed for Bommai Kolu in Kerala during Navaratri

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2021, 10:55 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 10:55 am IST
The Bommai Kolu is the main attraction of the Navaratri festival in Kerala
Visuals from the Bommai Kolu at the Gandhari Amman Kovil temple. (Photo: ANI)
 Visuals from the Bommai Kolu at the Gandhari Amman Kovil temple. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Around 2500 miniature idols of deities comprise the 'Bommai Kolu' (doll arrangements) at Gandhari Amman Kovil temple in Thiruvananthapuram this year, during Navaratri.

The Bommai Kolu is the main attraction of the Navaratri festival in Kerala.

 

As part of the Navaratri festival, idols of Hindu deities and dolls mainly made of clay are arranged in houses. Friends and relatives visit to see the 'Bommai Kolu' during Navaratri time.

Earlier, it was a practice among Tamil Brahmins residing in Thiruvananthapuram, but nowadays many people make Bommai Kolu in their houses.

This year in Gandhari Amman Kovil temple in Thiruvananthapuram has made Bommai Kolu in the temple mandapam where the main events of the Navaratri festival are happening.

"Gandhari Amman Kovil is a decade-old traditional temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Navarathri festival is celebrated here each year with various events. Mandapam decorates with different types of idols of deities. This year's speciality is we have used more than 2500 idols to decorate the Navarathri mandapam. I think nowhere else in Thiruvananthapuram or in Kerala, this many of idols has been used for the festivals. The festival will come to an end by 15th with 'Vidhyarambham'," said R P Nair, secretary of Gandhari Amman Kovil temple.

 

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country.

Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

 

...
Tags: bommalla koluvu
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

CBI conducts searches at premises of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India never had more decisive government: PM Modi

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes over as Telangana HC CJ

Public buses remained off roads, while a few auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some places. (ANI)

Maharashtra bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed about the news. (Photo: www.corbettnationalparkindia.in/)

Man booked for thrashing 3-year-old daughter in Telangana

A case under relevant IPC sections and Juvenile Justice Act was registered. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Telangana's new mobile court units allow evidence recording from remote locations

The standard operating procedure makes it clear that the mobile court unit will be understood as an extension of the court. (Representational Image)

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Voting underway for Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi civic bodies

Voting began at 7 AM for 252 wards across seven urban local bodies. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->