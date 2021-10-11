Nation Other News 11 Oct 2021 Justice Ahsanuddin a ...
Nation, In Other News

Justice Ahsanuddin assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh HC judge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 11, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 8:33 am IST
The President recently issued orders transferring Justice Amanullah, a former Patna High Court judge, to Andhra Pradesh
A Bihar native born on May 11, 1963, Justice Amanullah (left) joined the Bihar Bar Council on September 27, 1991, as a lawyer. He has argued cases in the Supreme Court, Delhi, Calcutta and Jharkhand High Courts besides serving as Government standing council of Bihar from 2006 to 2010. On June 20, 2011, he was appointed as a Patna High Court Judge. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao
 A Bihar native born on May 11, 1963, Justice Amanullah (left) joined the Bihar Bar Council on September 27, 1991, as a lawyer. He has argued cases in the Supreme Court, Delhi, Calcutta and Jharkhand High Courts besides serving as Government standing council of Bihar from 2006 to 2010. On June 20, 2011, he was appointed as a Patna High Court Judge. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge on Sunday. He was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of AP High Court, Justice Arup Kumar Goswami in the High Court. The President recently issued orders transferring Justice Amanullah, a former Patna High Court judge, to Andhra Pradesh.

A Bihar native born on May 11, 1963, Justice Amanullah joined the Bihar Bar Council on September 27, 1991, as a lawyer. He has argued cases in the Supreme Court, Delhi, Calcutta and Jharkhand High Courts besides serving as Government standing council of Bihar from 2006 to 2010. On June 20, 2011, he was appointed as a Patna High Court Judge.

 

Justice Amanullah is currently the fourth judge in Patna High Court and will continue as the second judge in AP High Court.

...
Tags: justice ahsanuddin amanullah, new judge of andhra pradesh high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 11 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Army said that during the meeting, the discussions between the two sides focussed on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational image: AFP)

China not agreeable to resolve remaining areas along LAC, no results in talks

Dikshitulu also alleged that Padmavati temple hereditary archakas, who were reinstated, were not being paid sambhavna since April. — DC file photo

Dikshitulu complains to CM against TTD admin

Police also caught 225 vehicles with illegal black film and 390 without number plates. — Representational image/DC

Mancherial cops seize vehicles with bogus press and police stickers

In the evening, Sarvabhoopala Vahanam of Lord Malayappa was taken around inside the temple. The message it conveys is that Lord Venkateswara, like a true leader, controls the entire universe and protects its people. — DC Image

Malayappa appears on Kalpavruksha as Rajamannar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed about the news. (Photo: www.corbettnationalparkindia.in/)

Man booked for thrashing 3-year-old daughter in Telangana

A case under relevant IPC sections and Juvenile Justice Act was registered. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Telangana's new mobile court units allow evidence recording from remote locations

The standard operating procedure makes it clear that the mobile court unit will be understood as an extension of the court. (Representational Image)

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Voting underway for Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi civic bodies

Voting began at 7 AM for 252 wards across seven urban local bodies. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->