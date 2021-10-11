Justice Ahsanuddin assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh HC judge

A Bihar native born on May 11, 1963, Justice Amanullah (left) joined the Bihar Bar Council on September 27, 1991, as a lawyer. He has argued cases in the Supreme Court, Delhi, Calcutta and Jharkhand High Courts besides serving as Government standing council of Bihar from 2006 to 2010. On June 20, 2011, he was appointed as a Patna High Court Judge. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge on Sunday. He was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of AP High Court, Justice Arup Kumar Goswami in the High Court. The President recently issued orders transferring Justice Amanullah, a former Patna High Court judge, to Andhra Pradesh.

A Bihar native born on May 11, 1963, Justice Amanullah joined the Bihar Bar Council on September 27, 1991, as a lawyer. He has argued cases in the Supreme Court, Delhi, Calcutta and Jharkhand High Courts besides serving as Government standing council of Bihar from 2006 to 2010. On June 20, 2011, he was appointed as a Patna High Court Judge.

Justice Amanullah is currently the fourth judge in Patna High Court and will continue as the second judge in AP High Court.