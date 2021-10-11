Nation Other News 11 Oct 2021 CM Jagan presents si ...
Nation, In Other News

CM Jagan presents silk vastrams to Lord Balaji

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Oct 11, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 7:01 am IST
Clad in traditional white dhoti and shirt, the CM arrived at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, where priests tied the “parivattam” to Reddy
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on the occasion of Garuda Vahana Seva at Tirumala on Monday. — DC Image
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on the occasion of Garuda Vahana Seva at Tirumala on Monday. — DC Image

TIRUPATI:  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday evening presented silk vastrams to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government in connection with the auspicious Garuda Vahana Seva celebrated as part of the annual Brahmotsavams underway at Tirumala hill town.

Clad in traditional white dhoti and shirt, the CM arrived at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, where the priests tied the traditional “parivattam” to Jagan Mohan Reddy and placed the silver plate containing the sacred clothes over his head. From there, the Chief Minister carried the set of robes on his head to the hill temple through Maha Dwaram, amid recitation of Veda Mantras, beating of drums and playing of nadaswaram by temple musicians.

 

The Chief Minister handed over the robes to temple chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum for adorning the deity. He then offered prayers to the presiding deity. Later, he released year 2022’s calendars and diaries of the TTD. Thereafter, Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the auspicious Garuda Seva at Kalyanotsava Mandapam inside the temple.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, devasthanams executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, AP deputy speaker K. Raghupati, deputy CM K. Narayana Swamy, ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, V. Srinivasa Rao, Mekapati Gautam Reddy and Kodali Venkateswara Rao, MPs M. Gurumurty, P.V. Mithun Reddy, V. Prabhakar Reddy and N. Reddeppa Reddy, MLAs B. Karunakar Reddy, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Madhusudhan Reddy, R.K. Roja and others were present on the occasion.

 

...
Tags: cm jagan silk clothes to lord venkateswara, garuda vahana seva, jagan mohan reddy parivattam, ttd 2022 dairy calendar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 12 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prakash Raj quit the association earlier in the day as did Naga Babu. (Photo: DC/Pavan Kumar)

MAA elections 2021: Manchu Vishnu says Chiranjeevi wanted him to drop out of contest

TRS is now seeking freezing of some more symbols that resemble its ‘Car’ symbol. (Representational Photo: PTI)

TRS seek freezing of more elections symbols

At the centre of this big election is Etala Rajendar, the primal issue in a constituency of over 2.25 lakh voters. (DC)

Huzurabad voters hold cards close

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating the Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Cardiac Hospital – the first of its kind exclusive children’s heart hospital in the state. (DC Image)

CM Jagan opens AP's first children’s heart hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Voting underway for Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi civic bodies

Voting began at 7 AM for 252 wards across seven urban local bodies. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Heritage school, college buildings to be protected monuments in Kerala

At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that, Minister for Museum and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Delay in permitting Ganesh Chaturthi affects idol makers business in Karnataka

An artisan moulds and gives shape to a clay idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->