CM Jagan presents silk vastrams to Lord Balaji

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on the occasion of Garuda Vahana Seva at Tirumala on Monday. — DC Image

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday evening presented silk vastrams to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government in connection with the auspicious Garuda Vahana Seva celebrated as part of the annual Brahmotsavams underway at Tirumala hill town.

Clad in traditional white dhoti and shirt, the CM arrived at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, where the priests tied the traditional “parivattam” to Jagan Mohan Reddy and placed the silver plate containing the sacred clothes over his head. From there, the Chief Minister carried the set of robes on his head to the hill temple through Maha Dwaram, amid recitation of Veda Mantras, beating of drums and playing of nadaswaram by temple musicians.

The Chief Minister handed over the robes to temple chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum for adorning the deity. He then offered prayers to the presiding deity. Later, he released year 2022’s calendars and diaries of the TTD. Thereafter, Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the auspicious Garuda Seva at Kalyanotsava Mandapam inside the temple.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, devasthanams executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, AP deputy speaker K. Raghupati, deputy CM K. Narayana Swamy, ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, V. Srinivasa Rao, Mekapati Gautam Reddy and Kodali Venkateswara Rao, MPs M. Gurumurty, P.V. Mithun Reddy, V. Prabhakar Reddy and N. Reddeppa Reddy, MLAs B. Karunakar Reddy, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Madhusudhan Reddy, R.K. Roja and others were present on the occasion.