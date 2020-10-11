The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 11 Oct 2020 Guess who's ina ...
Nation, In Other News

Guess who's inaugurating Mysuru Dasara 2020?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Oct 11, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
Manjunath is the son-in-law of Janata Dal Secular national president and former prime Minister HD Deve Gowda
Howdah elephant Abhimanyu undergoing rehearsal at the Mysuru Palace with sandbag on his back on Saturday. — DC Photo
 Howdah elephant Abhimanyu undergoing rehearsal at the Mysuru Palace with sandbag on his back on Saturday. — DC Photo

Mysuru: Noted cardiologist Dr C.N. Manjunath will have the honour of inaugurating Mysuru Dasara festivities on October 17 atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Mysuru Dasara festivities have been scaled down this year owing to Covid-19 and the famous Jumbo savari, the finale of dasara festivities, has been confined to Mysuru Palace instead of a 6-km procession.

 

Manjunath is the son-in-law of Janata Dal Secular national president and former prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa chose Mr Manjunath to do the inauguration of dasara festivities.

Cardiologist Manjunath is the director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru and in recognition of his services to medical field,  he was awarded Padma Shri by Union Government in 2007. Manjunath is also the recepient of Kannada Rajyotsava award in 1998 by Government of Karnataka.

Disclosing this to media persons here, District in charge and Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar told that Manjunath was chosen on the direction from Mr Yediyurappa.

 

Somashekar said that dasara festivities will be held as per the guidelines of Covid-19 State Technical Committee and the recommendations of the Committee will be strictly adhered to. A meeting will be with Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and elected representatives to discuss the strict following of the Committee guidelines.

Covid-19 State Technical Committee led by its chairman Dr Sudarshan visited Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills on Friday and interacted with officials concerned to gather information on how dasara festivities were conducted in previous years.

 

...
Tags: mysuru dasara, mysuru dasara celebrations, dr cn manjunath
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi logo

Mulugu TRS party worker stabbed to death by Maoists

DMK President MK Stalin. (PTI)

Release white papers on jobs and investments: MK Stalin to TN govt

An activist holds a placard during a protest against the Hathras victim, outside Chaitya Bhoomi, in Mumbai. — PTI photo

CBI takes over investigation of Hathras gangrape case

MDMK general secretary Vaiko. (File)

MDMK to contest on separate symbol in upcoming TN elections



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs DEL Match 23, Delhi Capitals win by 46 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS DC Match 23, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs KXI Match 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS KXIP Match 22, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Man paddles wife 90km to hospital in Odisha's Puri district

Kabir Bhoi carrying wife on a rented trolley rickshaw. — DC photo

Taiwan National Day posters near Chinese Embassy in Delhi removed

The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri. (Image: Twitter)

Ram Vilas Paswan always read writing on the wall

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ramvilas Paswan after his demise on Thursday evening, at his Janpath residence in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Our offensive strike capability has been honed further: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

IAF helicopters fly past during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. — PTI photo

A Bull’s Eye for Reshi

Reshi Dev
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham