Guess who's inaugurating Mysuru Dasara 2020?

Howdah elephant Abhimanyu undergoing rehearsal at the Mysuru Palace with sandbag on his back on Saturday. — DC Photo

Mysuru: Noted cardiologist Dr C.N. Manjunath will have the honour of inaugurating Mysuru Dasara festivities on October 17 atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Mysuru Dasara festivities have been scaled down this year owing to Covid-19 and the famous Jumbo savari, the finale of dasara festivities, has been confined to Mysuru Palace instead of a 6-km procession.

Manjunath is the son-in-law of Janata Dal Secular national president and former prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa chose Mr Manjunath to do the inauguration of dasara festivities.

Cardiologist Manjunath is the director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru and in recognition of his services to medical field, he was awarded Padma Shri by Union Government in 2007. Manjunath is also the recepient of Kannada Rajyotsava award in 1998 by Government of Karnataka.

Disclosing this to media persons here, District in charge and Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar told that Manjunath was chosen on the direction from Mr Yediyurappa.

Somashekar said that dasara festivities will be held as per the guidelines of Covid-19 State Technical Committee and the recommendations of the Committee will be strictly adhered to. A meeting will be with Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and elected representatives to discuss the strict following of the Committee guidelines.

Covid-19 State Technical Committee led by its chairman Dr Sudarshan visited Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills on Friday and interacted with officials concerned to gather information on how dasara festivities were conducted in previous years.