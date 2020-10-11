The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 11 Oct 2020 BARC scientific offi ...
Nation, In Other News

BARC scientific officer goes missing in Mysuru; police launch search operations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Oct 11, 2020, 2:48 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2020, 2:48 am IST
According to police, Abhishek Reddy was working as scientific officer at the research center for over a year
Abhishek Reddy Gulla
 Abhishek Reddy Gulla

Mysuru: A 26 year old, Abhishek Reddy Gulla, working as scientific officer attached to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mysuru has gone missing since 20 days and a search is on to trace him by the police.

According to police, Abhishek Reddy was working as scientific officer at the research center for over a year and was staying at a rented house in New Janata Colony, Yelwala about 20 kms from Mysuru city.

 

As Reddy did not attend office for about 20 days and amid growing suspicion, BARC administrative officer TK Bose lodged a complaint with the Yelwala police on October 8.

In the complaint to the police, Reddy is said to have left the house on his two wheeler (KA09 JA0013) and had returned home. Reddy is 5 feet nine inches tall, having a wheatish complexion and a bald head.

Police rule out the possibility of kidnapping but suspect that he might have gone missing under depression. A search is on to trace him.

He can converse in Kannada,Telugu and English. Yelwala police have registered a case and are investigating.

 

...
Tags: barc, bhabha atomic research centre, abhishek reddy gulla
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Odisha: Son slits father's throat after argument over money

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

Jagan: Justice NV Ramana, high court judges trying to destabilise my government

Prayer beads.

COVID-19's economic impact: Kerala’s rosary village, Koonammavu, in crisis

Hyderabad: Members of All Progressive Women Organization during a silent protest over women abuse, at Indira Park in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Amid outrage over Hathras gangrape, home ministry issues women safety advisory



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs DEL Match 23, Delhi Capitals win by 46 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS DC Match 23, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs KXI Match 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS KXIP Match 22, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Taiwan National Day posters near Chinese Embassy in Delhi removed

The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri. (Image: Twitter)

Ram Vilas Paswan always read writing on the wall

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ramvilas Paswan after his demise on Thursday evening, at his Janpath residence in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Our offensive strike capability has been honed further: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

IAF helicopters fly past during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. — PTI photo

A Bull’s Eye for Reshi

Reshi Dev

What is COVID? ask Bonda tribals of Malkangiri

Bonda women of Andrahal, a hilltop village under Khairiput block in Odisha's Malkangiri district. — DC photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham