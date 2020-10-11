BARC scientific officer goes missing in Mysuru; police launch search operations

Mysuru: A 26 year old, Abhishek Reddy Gulla, working as scientific officer attached to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mysuru has gone missing since 20 days and a search is on to trace him by the police.

According to police, Abhishek Reddy was working as scientific officer at the research center for over a year and was staying at a rented house in New Janata Colony, Yelwala about 20 kms from Mysuru city.

As Reddy did not attend office for about 20 days and amid growing suspicion, BARC administrative officer TK Bose lodged a complaint with the Yelwala police on October 8.

In the complaint to the police, Reddy is said to have left the house on his two wheeler (KA09 JA0013) and had returned home. Reddy is 5 feet nine inches tall, having a wheatish complexion and a bald head.

Police rule out the possibility of kidnapping but suspect that he might have gone missing under depression. A search is on to trace him.

He can converse in Kannada,Telugu and English. Yelwala police have registered a case and are investigating.