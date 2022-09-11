Tirumala Brahmotsavams: 1,189 barbers to be roped in for tonsure services

TTD will supply blades, dettol, aprons, hand gloves, uniforms, PPE kits, and masks, besides antiseptic lotions to all barbers to safeguard them against hygiene issues and skin disease. — AP

TIRUPATI: Anticipating a massive turnout of footfalls for the ensuing Tirumala annual Brahmotsavams, which is being held in public with vahana sevas along the four mada streets after a gap of two years, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been making elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the visiting devotees.

In order to provide comfortable and quick services to the visiting devotees, the temple management has planned to deploy 1,189 barbers, including 214 lady hair cutters, to work round the clock at the Kalyanakattas (tonsure centres) in Tirumala. The TTD has provided all the Kalyanakattas with solar heaters and hot water systems for the benefit of devotees, besides adequate bathroom facilities.

“With one main Kalyanakatta and 10 mini Kalyanakattas, TTD will rope in barbers, comprising 337 permanent employees, including 336 men and one lady barber, and 852 contract workers, including 639 men and 213 women. They will be operated in three shifts with twenty regular masteries, three assistants and another 46 supporting staffers,”temple officials said.

Besides the main Kalyanakatta, there are five mini Kalyanakattas at pilgrims’ amenities complexes – I, II, and III; S.V. Rest House and Sri Padmavati Rest House that function on a round-the-clock basis. The Kalyanakattas at Garudadri Nagar Cottages, Nandakam rest house, HV Cottages, Kausthubham, and Sapthagiri rest houses work from 3 am to 9 pm.

"TTD will supply blades, dettol, aprons, hand gloves, uniforms, PPE kits, and masks, besides antiseptic lotions to all barbers to safeguard them against hygiene issues and skin disease. At all Kalyanakattas, the devotees are given free computerised tokens. “TTD will also deploy adequate sanitary staff to keep all the halls continuously clean and hygienic,” temple officials said.