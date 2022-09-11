SCR trains pace up to 130 kmph from today

The sections over which both passenger and goods trains will pace up are Secunderabad – Kazipet – Balharshah and Kazipet – Kondapalli in the Secunderabad division, Kondapalli – Vijayawada – Gudur in the Vijayawada division, and Renigunta – Guntakal – Wadi in Guntakal division. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway will reach another milestone on Monday by increasing the maximum permissible speed of its trains on its key sections from 110 kmph to 130 kmph.

The sections over which both passenger and goods trains will pace up are Secunderabad – Kazipet – Balharshah and Kazipet – Kondapalli in the Secunderabad division, Kondapalli – Vijayawada – Gudur in the Vijayawada division, and Renigunta – Guntakal – Wadi in Guntakal division.

These sections cover the high-density Golden Quadrilateral and Golden Diagonal routes of SCR, except for the section between Vijayawada – Duvvada on Golden Diagonal, where works for speeding up trains are fast in progress.

The enhancement of maximum permissible speed will have a positive impact on the punctuality of trains in the SCR zone. It will also increase the capacity on these critical and saturated routes.

SCR general manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain complimented officials and staff who relentlessly worked on projects related to enhancing of the sectional speed to 130 kmph. Works taken up for the purpose include strengthening of tracks and their infrastructure and signalling.

Arun Kumar said increase of speed on these sections will reduce running time of passenger trains considerably, paving way for smooth operation of train services on both up and down lines.