Heavy rains batter 16 districts in TS, project receive huge inflows

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state on Sunday throwing normal life out of gear and causing huge loss to standing crops, especially paddy and cotton. The average rainfall was 829 per cent in excess — 418 mm against the normal 4.5 mm.

According to a report from the TS Development Planning Society, the state's highest rainfall of 351 mm was recorded in Allapalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

In the GHMC limits, the highest rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was 27 mm in Patancheru.

Following the latest spell of rainfall, the state's average cumulative rainfall (from June 1) has risen to 1,001.3mm against the normal of 645.8 mm, or 55 per cent more.

The city has received 694.3 mm of rainfall, an excess of 37 per cent over the normal of 506.8 mm.

A report from Adilabad said that incessant rains for three days had again created a flood-like situation with rivulets and streams overflowing. The Peddavagu, Pranahitha and Penganga were swollen with floodwaters and towns adjacent to the rivers faced the threat of inundaton,

Cotton plants were in knee-deep water. Farmers who had sown seeds for the third time also faced losses; the first seeding had failed and the seedlings were washed away in floods in July-August.

A report from Khammam said the water level in the Godavari had touched 36.2 feet on Sunday and was expected to reach the first warning level of 43 feet by Monday. The river was receiving massive quantities of water from the Taliperu project.

Districts that received very heavy rainfall (115 mm and more) were Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu and Jayashankar.

Heavy rainfall (64 mm-115 mm) was received over Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Hanumakonda, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

There was moderate rainfall (10.5 mm-64.4 mm) all over the state except Jogulamba Gadwal district which received rainfall (2.5 mm-10.5 mm)

All the irrigation projects in Godavari and Krishna basin received huge inflows due to incessant rains for the past three days. Crest gates of all major projects were lifted to release water downstream.

In Krishna basin, Srisailam received inflows of over 2.98 lakh cusecs and officials lifted gates to release 2.23 lakh cusecs. Nagarjunasagar released all the 2.71 lakh cusecs it received.

In Godavari basin, the Yellampalli project received inflows of 3.43 lakh cusecs and 3.04 lakh cusecs were released. Sriramsagar project received 1.75 lakh cusecs and 1.57 lakh cusecs were released. The Lower Manair project received 96,543 cusecs and released all of it.