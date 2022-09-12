  
Nation Other News 11 Sep 2022 Heavy rains batter 1 ...
Nation, In Other News

Heavy rains batter 16 districts in TS, project receive huge inflows

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 12, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2022, 12:13 am IST
The state's highest rainfall of 351 mm was recorded in Allapalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. (Photo By Arrangement)
 The state's highest rainfall of 351 mm was recorded in Allapalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state on Sunday throwing normal life out of gear and causing huge loss to standing crops, especially paddy and cotton. The average rainfall was 829 per cent in excess — 418 mm against the normal 4.5 mm.

According to a report from the TS Development Planning Society, the state's highest rainfall of 351 mm was recorded in Allapalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

In the GHMC limits, the highest rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was 27 mm in Patancheru.

Following the latest spell of rainfall, the state's average cumulative rainfall (from June 1) has risen to 1,001.3mm against the normal of 645.8 mm,  or 55 per cent more.

The city has received 694.3 mm of rainfall, an excess of 37 per cent over the normal of 506.8 mm.

A report from Adilabad said that incessant rains for three days had again created a flood-like situation with rivulets and streams overflowing. The Peddavagu, Pranahitha and Penganga were swollen with floodwaters and towns adjacent to the rivers faced the threat of inundaton,

Cotton plants were in knee-deep water. Farmers who had sown seeds for the third time also faced losses; the first seeding had failed and the seedlings were washed away in floods in July-August.

A report from Khammam said the water level in the Godavari had touched 36.2 feet on Sunday and was expected to reach the first warning level of 43 feet by Monday. The river was receiving massive quantities of water from the Taliperu project.

Districts that received very heavy rainfall (115 mm and more) were Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu and Jayashankar.

Heavy rainfall (64 mm-115 mm) was received over Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Hanumakonda, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

 There was moderate rainfall (10.5 mm-64.4 mm) all over the state except Jogulamba Gadwal district which received rainfall (2.5 mm-10.5 mm)
All the irrigation projects in Godavari and Krishna basin received huge inflows due to incessant rains for the past three days. Crest gates of all major projects were lifted to release water downstream.

In Krishna basin, Srisailam received inflows of over 2.98 lakh cusecs and officials lifted gates to release 2.23 lakh cusecs. Nagarjunasagar released all the 2.71 lakh cusecs it received.

In Godavari basin, the Yellampalli project received inflows of 3.43 lakh cusecs and 3.04 lakh cusecs were released. Sriramsagar project received 1.75 lakh cusecs and 1.57 lakh cusecs were released. The Lower Manair project received 96,543 cusecs and released all of it.

...
Tags: telangana weather, floods, hyderabad rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Rayalaseema witnessing heavy floods
Cong, vested interests trying to defame 'brand Bengaluru' over floods: Tejasvi Surya

Latest From Nation

He maintained that the centre is undertaking many programmes for development of the fisheries sector in AP. — Representational Image/AFP

Union minister promotes fish for human nutrition

Prashant Kishor appeared upset over being accused of “covertly working for the BJP”. — PTI

Prashant Kishor says Fevicol should make Nitish Kumar thier brand ambassador

Fines of Rs 11, 72,800 were collected from the offenders. Bags made of cloth were distributed to six lakh families in Visakhapatnam, a GVMC official said. — Representational Image/DC

GVMC completes 100 days of plastic ban

Officials say the secretariat system has received accolades from people, as they are able to get numerous works completed at this one centre, instead of making rounds of different departments located in various places in the past. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Draft village, ward secretariats bill ready



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Govt deputes CISF to provide security consultancy for Kashi Vishwanath temple

Kashi Vishwanath Dham decorated with 'diyas' ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Varanasi. (Image: PTI)

Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi's first school that will prepare students for armed forces

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated Delhi's first school that will prepare students for the armed forces. (Photo: AAP Twitter)

Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai; Ratan Tata's stepmother attends funeral

Simone Tata attends the funeral of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry at Worli Crematorium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

India to grow at 7.4% in FY23, continue at same level next year as well: FM

File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Man attempts suicide in front of TRS corporator's house in Hyderabad

News
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->