Telangana Inter exam dates out: TSBIE to conduct Inter examinations in March 2021

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2020, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 2:05 pm IST
Colleges will have holidays for Dasara from October 23 to 25 and Sankranti on January 13 and 14
In view of the Covid 19 pandemic, colleges would be opened only if the requisite permissions are given by the government. (DC photo)
 In view of the Covid 19 pandemic, colleges would be opened only if the requisite permissions are given by the government. (DC photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has scheduled Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory)-2021 from March 24 to April 12, 2021, and practical examinations will take place from March 1 to 20. Advanced supplementary tests are scheduled for the last week of May 2021.

On Thursday, the BIE released an interim annual academic calendar for the academic year 2020-21 for all junior and composite colleges in the state offering Intermediate general and technical courses. There will be a total of 182 working days, as per the academic calendar.

 

Colleges will have holidays for Dasara from October 23 to 25 and Sankranti on January 13 and 14. A senior official said that, in view of the Covid 19 pandemic, colleges would be opened only if the requisite permissions are given by the government;  until such time online classes will be held.

According to the academic calendar, colleges will be e-opened for the academic year 2021-22 on June 1, 2021 after summer vacation. Private unaided junior colleges have been advised to make admissions only in compliance with the admission schedule of the BIE.

 

Tags: tsbie, inter exams
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


