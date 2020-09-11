170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Other News 11 Sep 2020 No candidates from c ...
Nation, In Other News

No candidates from containment zones at exam centres; New SOPs released

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Sep 11, 2020, 1:20 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 1:20 am IST
The Ministry further suggested exam functionaries and examinees to submit a self-declaration about their health status
Students walking out of an exam centre after appearing for JEE. — PTI photo
  Students walking out of an exam centre after appearing for JEE. — PTI photo

Amidst massive outrage in the country over grave violations of guidelines for the various exams being conducted, the Union Health Ministry has issued revised SOPs to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of COVID-19.

One of the major points listed in the Standard Operating Procedures is that no staff or examinees from containment zones shall be permitted in the exam centres. Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the universities, educational institutions, agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard, the guidelines stated.

 

Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the universities, educational institutions, agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard, the guidelines stated.

The Ministry further suggested exam functionaries and examinees to submit a self-declaration about their health status at the time of entrance to the examination centre. Such self-declaration forms may be circulated at the time of issuing of admit tickets, it said.

Besides this, all staff and students will be allowed entry only if they are found using face cover and masks. The face cover and mask has to be worn at all times inside the examination centre by everyone present inside. To avoid overcrowding, enough entry and exits gates for students and staff will have to be ensured, said the guidelines.

 

...
Tags: standard operating procedure (sop), social distancing rules
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A medic collects swab samples of a girl for COVID testing. — PTI photo

Kerala's COVID cases near one lakh mark

CRPF personnel wearing face shields guard Egmore Railway Station in Chennai. — PTI photo

Tamil Nadu's COVID recovery rate 88pc

hivraj Singh Chouhan (right) with Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI file photo)

MP Assembly by-polls: Shivraj, Scindia joint campaign likely

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — PTI photo

Jaishankar-Wang Yi hold talks in Moscow on rising border tension in Ladakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of NEET exam

Students wearing face masks and head gears appear for an exam amid COVID 19 fears. — AP photo

DCGI issues notice to Serum Institute over AstraZeneca's trial suspension

Serum Institute gets DCGI notice over Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial suspension by AstraZeneca abroad. (AFP Photo)

Arrest of Ladakh editor has roots in 'attempt to bribe journalists' case against BJP

Video grab of a video posted by Tsewang Rigzin, editor of the State Times newspaper of Leh. (Photo: Facebook/Ladakh In The Media.

Pranab Mukherjee suffers septic shock, condition deteriorates: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee's health declines. (PTI Photo)

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham