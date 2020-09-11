No candidates from containment zones at exam centres; New SOPs released

Amidst massive outrage in the country over grave violations of guidelines for the various exams being conducted, the Union Health Ministry has issued revised SOPs to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of COVID-19.

One of the major points listed in the Standard Operating Procedures is that no staff or examinees from containment zones shall be permitted in the exam centres. Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the universities, educational institutions, agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard, the guidelines stated.

The Ministry further suggested exam functionaries and examinees to submit a self-declaration about their health status at the time of entrance to the examination centre. Such self-declaration forms may be circulated at the time of issuing of admit tickets, it said.

Besides this, all staff and students will be allowed entry only if they are found using face cover and masks. The face cover and mask has to be worn at all times inside the examination centre by everyone present inside. To avoid overcrowding, enough entry and exits gates for students and staff will have to be ensured, said the guidelines.