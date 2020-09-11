Lack of space in OTs affecting patient care: OGH doctors

Junior doctors at Osmania General Hospital stage a mock operation using an effigy under a tree to highlight that there is not enough space in the operation theatres in the new building. — Deepak Deshpande

Postgraduate doctors of general medicine and orthopaedic departments at Osmania General Hospital used an effigy to explain how lack of space in operation theatres was affecting patient care and stressed that frontline workers must not be blamed for it.

On the second day of their protest, doctors explained the manner in which the number of operations had reduced. The orthopaedic department used to perform six surgeries a day, it has come down to one now.

The doctors said challenges were faced in infection control and lack of space was affecting post-operative care and in providing emergency care.

General medicine doctors said that they were not performing surgeries since the two months as the department shifted from the heritage building to the new building of the Osmania General Hospital. The department since then does not have the space to operate and post-graduates are suffering the most.

The arrangement of sharing operation theatres between cardio-thoracic and orthopaedic departments has not worked as it is not proving to be feasible for doctors. Junior doctors of general medicine had a meeting with health officials and were told that the heritage building cannot be re-opened as it is dangerous and there is threat to life.

Dr Rohit Rathod, junior doctor of general medicine, said, “We are being blamed by the administrators for not cooperating with them. But it is for the administrators to find a solution and create a system. If there is no proper facility how will we admit patients, treat and take care of them? The patients are blaming the postgraduates which is not fair.”

The PG doctors are upset that instead of finding a solution, the administrators are asking them to adjust and think of a solution. Postgraduate doctors have stated that they will continue their stir till the government gives them enough space to operate and treat patients.

Patients who are coming at night are being turned away due to lack of space in these two departments. Dr B. Nagendra, superintendent, said, “It is clear that presently the given space in OGH will have to be utilised by all departments. We are ensuring that patient care is not affected in any manner.”