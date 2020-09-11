170th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

AP govt hands over chariot fire case to CBI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Sep 11, 2020, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
There was criticism from political and other groups casting aspersions on the government
Antarvedi chariot fire
 Antarvedi chariot fire

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hand over the investigati-on into the blaze that destroyed the chariot of the Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to the CBI, in keeping with the policy of transparency in governance.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to hand over the case to the premier investigation agency.

 

Following the instructions, the DGP’s office has written a letter to this effect to the Union home ministry.

How could TD trust CBI now: YSRC

Officials informed that a GO to this effect will shortly be issued on the matter. Opposition parties and Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had been demanding a CBI probe.

The CM has taken the matter of the fire seriously and while the state police have been trying their best, there was criticism from political and other groups casting aspersions on the government. No one would be spared and stringent action would be taken against those involved, irrespective of their position, was the government stand.

 

Meanwhile, YSRC MLA and party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu stated that there is no negligence of the government in the Antarvedi incident as the government had initiated swift measures. He said earlier Naidu had no confidence in CBI and had banned the agency during his tenure but now he is distrusting the AP police and had started believing the CBI which shows his political opportunism.

Tags: chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, antarvedi chariot fire
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
