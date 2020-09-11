AP govt hands over chariot fire case to CBI

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hand over the investigati-on into the blaze that destroyed the chariot of the Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to the CBI, in keeping with the policy of transparency in governance.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to hand over the case to the premier investigation agency.

Following the instructions, the DGP’s office has written a letter to this effect to the Union home ministry.

How could TD trust CBI now: YSRC

Officials informed that a GO to this effect will shortly be issued on the matter. Opposition parties and Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had been demanding a CBI probe.

The CM has taken the matter of the fire seriously and while the state police have been trying their best, there was criticism from political and other groups casting aspersions on the government. No one would be spared and stringent action would be taken against those involved, irrespective of their position, was the government stand.

Meanwhile, YSRC MLA and party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu stated that there is no negligence of the government in the Antarvedi incident as the government had initiated swift measures. He said earlier Naidu had no confidence in CBI and had banned the agency during his tenure but now he is distrusting the AP police and had started believing the CBI which shows his political opportunism.