170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Other News 11 Sep 2020 57-yr-old guard sets ...
Nation, In Other News

57-yr-old guard sets self ablaze

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Sep 11, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Telangana statehood agitator sees dreams fade
Representational
 Representational

A security watchman set himself ablaze near Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Thursday. Police personnel who were on security duty at the Assembly, which is in session, doused the flames and shifted him to hospital.

According to the police, the survivor, Narlakanti Nagula, 57, works as a security guard at an apartment complex in Banjara Hills. Before setting himself on fire, he was telling reportedly people passing by that he had hopes of finding a better job after the formation of Telangana state but that had not come true. After a few minutes, he set himself on fire.

 

After the police doused the flames and before he could be taken to hospital, onlookers gathered at the spot and filmed Nagula. In a video which has since gone viral, Nagula is heard saying “KCR sir” and “Jai Telangana.”

He suffered around 25 per cent burns and was taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Before being taken away to the hospital, he told people gathered at the spot that he had taken part in the Telangana statehood agitation and he had believed that his life would improve once the state was formed. Nagula, a resident of Kadthal village in Ranga Reddy district, had migrated to the city about 15 years ago.

 

...
Tags: self immolation, telangana agitation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The chariot at the Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple before and after fire. — (Twitter image)

No leads yet on gutting of chariot in Antarvedi

Antarvedi chariot fire

AP govt hands over chariot fire case to CBI

Retired employees of Air India are continuing to struggle for their pensions since past two decades. (Representationla Image: AP)

Retired Air India staff await pensions even after 20 years

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Image- ANI)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan convenes all party meeting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of NEET exam

Students wearing face masks and head gears appear for an exam amid COVID 19 fears. — AP photo

DCGI issues notice to Serum Institute over AstraZeneca's trial suspension

Serum Institute gets DCGI notice over Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial suspension by AstraZeneca abroad. (AFP Photo)

Arrest of Ladakh editor has roots in 'attempt to bribe journalists' case against BJP

Video grab of a video posted by Tsewang Rigzin, editor of the State Times newspaper of Leh. (Photo: Facebook/Ladakh In The Media.

Pranab Mukherjee suffers septic shock, condition deteriorates: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee's health declines. (PTI Photo)

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham