Nation Other News 11 Sep 2019 Will teach lesson to ...
Nation, In Other News

Will teach lesson to TDP, if it doesn't change its behaviour: YSRCP's Kasu Reddy

ANI
Published Sep 11, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 5:45 pm IST
The former Andhra Pradesh CM following the house arrest sat on a hunger strike to protest against his detention.
YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy. (Photo: ANI)
 YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Wednesday said that TDP leaders continue to think that their party is still in power.

"They must change their behaviour else they will be taught a lesson," said Reddy.

 

"The situation in villages is peaceful as our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said. I am telling TDP leaders to change their behaviour. Otherwise, we will teach them a lesson. They may be thinking that their party is still in power. They should not act over smart or else their game will be over," he told the reporters here.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday morning put under preventive detention when he along with his party workers were set to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister following the house arrest sat on a hunger strike to protest against his detention. His strike will continue till 8 pm. His son was also put under preventive detention at their residence, following an altercation with the police.

TDP leaders and workers who were on their way to Naidu's residence were stopped by the police and taken into preventive custody.

Section 144 was also imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu, and Gurajala areas as a preventive measure.

The state police have put several TDP leaders under the house arrest in view of the party's call for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally following political violence allegations made by the YSRCP. Police said the TDP did not get the permission to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

Meanwhile, the TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political vendetta after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its workers and have attacked many more.

...
Tags: ysrcp, tdp
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

An

Mumbai: Sky in eye, 50,000 cops on ground for Ganesh immersion

Former Defence Pilot and Aviation Expert Vipul Saxena said that a PAN call is given by a pilot to the ATC when he is facing a situation requiring a priority landing at the nearest airfield or destination airfield. (Photo: File)

GoAir pilot sends distresscall to ATC before landing in Kannur airport

In coming days, BMS has planned to protest against decision to allow 100pc FDI in coal mining, rising unemployment, economic slowdown. (Photo: ANI)

RSS' labour wing BMS opens front against Modi government's economic policies

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mathura: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers segregate plastic from waste

At the event, Modi also exchanged pleasantries with a couple of women rag pickers. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Uber, Ola ruined everything': Abhishek Singhvi takes dig at Finance Minister

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Photo: File)

P K Mishra assumes charge as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister

Principal Secretary to PMO P K Mishra,(Photo: PIB/Twitter)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Elections to local bodies should be made mandatory, says Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

Enforcement Directorate summons D K Shivakumar's daughter for investigation

Shivakumar has been chased by the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham