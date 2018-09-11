search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP's fuel price hike graph on Twitter invites trolls from Opposition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : ANWESHA MITRA
Published Sep 11, 2018, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
Attempting to defend current fuel prices, the BJP had posted a set of graphs mapping the percentage increase in petrol prices since 2004.
The Congress wasted no time in expressing their bafflement and took several jibes at BJP. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 The Congress wasted no time in expressing their bafflement and took several jibes at BJP. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Mumbai: An infographic posted on Twitter by the Bharatiya Janata Party has become fodder for trolls on social media with the Congress and many others joining in.

In an attempt to defend the current fuel prices, the ruling party had on Monday posted a set of graphs mapping the percentage increase in petrol prices since 2004, bearing the caption, "Truth of hike in petrol prices".

 

 

(Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)(Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

The reason behind shortening the final bar, one presumes, was to indicate a 13 per cent reduction in the rate of increase. However, many on social media were baffled as to how the bar representing a price of Rs 71.41 was so much taller than the adjacent bar which bore a price of Rs 80.73.

The graphs which seemed to follow its own unique scale drew flak from various quarters. Numerous users posted similar graphs ridiculing the original. The Congress party too wasted no time in expressing their bafflement and took several jibes at the BJP. They also re-posted their favourites.

Referencing a previous comment by the BJP against Rahul Gandhi, the Congress wrote, that even they could not resist retweeting. 

"When you have to hide a 343% increase in taxes, but don't know how. Even we couldn't resist retweeting this," read the post.

 

 

In a series of posts on Twitter, the opposition party gave their own versions of the graph. They claimed to have "fixed" the graph and posted some modifications.

 

 

 

The Rafale deal too was mentioned with the Congress posting their own "Rafale price comparison" graph.

 

 

Actor Anushka Sharma featured on one of the posts sporting her now viral expression from upcoming movie, "Sui Dhaaga". Another post saw Baba Ramdev replace the final bar of the graph.

 

 

 

Another graph mapping fuel prices on the Congress page had PM Modi's image while performing yoga included.

 

 

