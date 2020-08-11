140th Day Of Lockdown

Tamil Nadu school admissions to begin from August 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 11, 2020, 10:40 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2020, 10:40 pm IST
Schools have been urged schools to ensure that social distancing and other Covid-19 preventive measures were followed during the admission
Admissions to Classes one, five and nine in all schools would begin on August 17 all over the State, Minister for School Education K A Sengottaiyan said on Tuesday.

Urging all to ensure that social distancing and other Covid-19 preventive measures were followed during the admission process, he said admission for LKG and Class One in private schools would be done online.

 

However, reopening of schools would be considered only after the pandemic comes under total control.

Asked how 5,249 students had been declared as failed in the Class Ten examinations when it was earlier announced that all of them would pass, the Minister said that those students had not even written the quarterly and half-yearly examinations in the schools.

