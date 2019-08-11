How is Kashmir gearing up for Eid? Raj Bhavan has all details

The Governor prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the State. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Sunday, greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

"Governor Satya Pal Malik has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed for their well-being and prosperity," the statement read.

"In his message of felicitations, Governor has hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and revive the glorious pluralistic ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir has been known for centuries past," it said.

In another statement, the civil administration informed about the measures taken for the general public and employees of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Treasuries and Banks are being made functional during this period even on holidays. ATMs are functioning smoothly, and it has been ensured that the cash is replenished on a regular basis and people are drawing cash as and when required," it said.

"Salary of all the employees and "wages" of DRWs, casual labourers, etc., are being released. GP Fund, pension, gratuity, and other payments are being paid," it added.

It informed that the delivery of vegetables, LPG, poultry, and eggs has been ensured at the doorsteps through mobile vans.

"Six 'mandis' have been established in Srinagar City. Further, 2.5 lakh sheep on hooves are available for the public for Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice. In rest of the districts, the District Magistrates have made elaborate arrangements for the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha," the statement read.

Asserting that the government has made sufficient stock of essential items, the statement read, "Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for one month, kerosene oil for 35 days, LPG for one month."

The Administration said out of 3,697 'Ration Ghats' in Kashmir division, 3,557 'Ration Ghats' have been made operational to provide ration to the general public.

"All the health institutions at primary, secondary and tertiary level are functioning fully with doctors and para-medical staff. Identity cards of the medical staff are being treated as movement passes. Further, the medicines are available in sufficient quantity in all the institutions," the statement said.

"300 special telephone booths are being established to help the public communicate with relatives. Liaison Officers have been activated through Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, at various places including Aligarh to help students from Jammu and Kashmir to communicate with their families and celebrate Eid," it added.

Talking about the preparations for Eid, the statement said: "Other than, the provisional stores, bakery and sweet shops have been facilitated to remain open and cater the demands of the people."