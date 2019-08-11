Nation Other News 11 Aug 2019 How is Kashmir geari ...
Nation, In Other News

How is Kashmir gearing up for Eid? Raj Bhavan has all details

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 7:24 pm IST
The delivery of vegetables, LPG, poultry, and eggs has been ensured at the doorsteps through mobile vans.
The Governor prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the State. (Photo: ANI)
 The Governor prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the State. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Sunday, greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

"Governor Satya Pal Malik has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed for their well-being and prosperity," the statement read.

 

"In his message of felicitations, Governor has hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and revive the glorious pluralistic ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir has been known for centuries past," it said.

The Governor prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the State.

In another statement, the civil administration informed about the measures taken for the general public and employees of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Treasuries and Banks are being made functional during this period even on holidays. ATMs are functioning smoothly, and it has been ensured that the cash is replenished on a regular basis and people are drawing cash as and when required," it said.

"Salary of all the employees and "wages" of DRWs, casual labourers, etc., are being released. GP Fund, pension, gratuity, and other payments are being paid," it added.

It informed that the delivery of vegetables, LPG, poultry, and eggs has been ensured at the doorsteps through mobile vans.

"Six 'mandis' have been established in Srinagar City. Further, 2.5 lakh sheep on hooves are available for the public for Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice. In rest of the districts, the District Magistrates have made elaborate arrangements for the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha," the statement read.

Asserting that the government has made sufficient stock of essential items, the statement read, "Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for one month, kerosene oil for 35 days, LPG for one month."

The Administration said out of 3,697 'Ration Ghats' in Kashmir division, 3,557 'Ration Ghats' have been made operational to provide ration to the general public.

"All the health institutions at primary, secondary and tertiary level are functioning fully with doctors and para-medical staff. Identity cards of the medical staff are being treated as movement passes. Further, the medicines are available in sufficient quantity in all the institutions," the statement said.

"300 special telephone booths are being established to help the public communicate with relatives. Liaison Officers have been activated through Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, at various places including Aligarh to help students from Jammu and Kashmir to communicate with their families and celebrate Eid," it added.

Talking about the preparations for Eid, the statement said: "Other than, the provisional stores, bakery and sweet shops have been facilitated to remain open and cater the demands of the people."

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, satya pal malik
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

‘The immovable property at 27A APJ Abdul Kalam Road was purchased utilizing a Foreign Direct Investment of USD 3 Million from a BVI based shell company namely Bronson Financial Inc. on a long-term basis for the purposes of software development in 2002,’ the source informed. (Photo: ANI)

IT attaches FDI of USD 40 million, bungalow of Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri

The relief camp is set by RSS is helping people of the flood-affected district. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: RSS cadre helping in flood rescue operations

At least 24 people have lost their lives while around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to floods caused by incessant rains in the region, according to the Chief Minister Yediyurappa. (Photo: ANI)

Home Minister undertakes aerial survey of flood-hit areas of K'taka, Maharashtra

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)
 

Indian Navy rescues family of Army man afer 3 hours operation

The family was stranded in a village school. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
 

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. (Photo: ANI)
 

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

Outlining that this will be the first Independence Day after the euphoric win of the party giving a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has directed workers that wide-scale cleanliness drives should be organised by all party units. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

NCPCR meets AIIMS to conduct psychological profiling of juvenile sex offenders

Photo: Representational image

K Palaniswami names three lion, four tiger cubs in Vandalur zoo

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Man missing after duping Hyderabad hotel of Rs 12.34 lacs

Photo: Represetational image

Bengaluru: Mystery shrouds IPR expert’s death

Shamnad Basheer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham