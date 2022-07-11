TTD board to study mechanisation of temple kitchen to prepare laddu boondi

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been chalking out plans to mechanise the process of making Boondi, a prime ingredient used in the making of the famed Srivari laddu.

The board has been thinking of introducing the state-of-the art equipment for this purpose in a hygienic environment.

Explaining the key resolutions passed in the board meeting to the media in Tirumala on Monday, TTD chairman Subba Reddy said, “Two companies from Australia and Switzerland have given their presentations. The board will take a final call in its next meeting after consulting Agama pundits and temple officials.”

He said the Srivari annual brahmotsavams from September 27 to October 5 will be performed with the participation of the pilgrims after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy will offer silk attire on behalf of the state on the first day of the brahmotsavams on Sept 27. Important events like Garuda Seva and Chakra Snanam will be held on October 1 and 5 respectively.

Among the other important decisions, the board has given its approval for issue of tenders for the civil works to construct the Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Hospital at a cost of Rs 154.50 crore. The board has approved sanction of Rs 2.07 crore for the reconstruction of Paruveta Mandapam and Rs 2.90 crore for developing greenery and floral gardens at Sri Venkateswara Divyakshetram in Venkatapalem of Amaravati.

The board also decided to sanction Rs 7.32 crore for purchasing fodder for cattle in SV Goshala for ten months, Rs 4.42 crore for developing IT infrastructure in SVIMS hospital, Rs 7 crore for completing the pending works of the Octopus base camp in Tirumala and Rs 18.75 lakh for gold plating over copper armour to the deity at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

The issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens in Tirupati will be resumed only after a thorough study to avoid inconveniences like long waiting hours for tokens as well as for darshans in future.

The SV High School in Tirumala, which has 638 students, will be developed as a ‘Model School’ with the help of the Singhania Educational Trust. The board has approved the purchase of a dozen organic products produced through natural farming techniques for preparing Srivari Prasadams.

The Gold Malam works of Ananda Nilayam Vimanam of the Tirumala temple will be taken up as per the advice of Agama Pundits, the chairman said.

Meanwhile, TTD EO Dharma Reddy clarified that the works related to renovation of guest houses and cottages in Tirumala will be completed by August before the commencement of the annual brahmotsavams in September.