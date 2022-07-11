  
Nation Other News 11 Jul 2022 TTD board to study m ...
Nation, In Other News

TTD board to study mechanisation of temple kitchen to prepare laddu boondi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jul 11, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Tirupati laddu. (File Image)
 Tirupati laddu. (File Image)

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been chalking out plans to mechanise the process of making Boondi, a prime ingredient used in the making of the famed Srivari laddu.

The board has been thinking of introducing the state-of-the art equipment for this purpose in a hygienic environment.  

Explaining the key resolutions passed in the board meeting to the media in Tirumala on Monday, TTD chairman Subba Reddy said, “Two companies from Australia and Switzerland have given their presentations. The board will take a final call in its next meeting after consulting Agama pundits and temple officials.”

He said the Srivari annual brahmotsavams from September 27 to October 5 will be performed with the participation of the pilgrims after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy will offer silk attire on behalf of the state on the first day of the brahmotsavams on Sept 27. Important events like Garuda Seva and Chakra Snanam will be held on October 1 and 5 respectively.

Among the other important decisions, the board has given its approval for issue of tenders for the civil works to construct the Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Hospital at a cost of Rs 154.50 crore. The board has approved sanction of Rs 2.07 crore for the reconstruction of Paruveta Mandapam and Rs 2.90 crore for developing greenery and floral gardens at Sri Venkateswara Divyakshetram in Venkatapalem of Amaravati.

The board also decided to sanction Rs 7.32 crore for purchasing fodder for cattle in SV Goshala for ten months, Rs 4.42 crore for developing IT infrastructure in SVIMS hospital, Rs 7 crore for completing the pending works of the Octopus base camp in Tirumala and Rs 18.75 lakh for gold plating over copper armour to the deity at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

The issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens in Tirupati will be resumed only after a thorough study to avoid inconveniences like long waiting hours for tokens as well as for darshans in future.

The SV High School in Tirumala, which has 638 students, will be developed as a ‘Model School’ with the help of the Singhania Educational Trust. The board has approved the purchase of a dozen organic products produced through natural farming techniques for preparing Srivari Prasadams.

The Gold Malam works of Ananda Nilayam Vimanam of the Tirumala temple will be taken up as per the advice of Agama Pundits, the chairman said.

Meanwhile, TTD EO Dharma Reddy clarified that the works related to renovation of guest houses and cottages in Tirumala will be completed by August before the commencement of the annual brahmotsavams in September.

...
Tags: srivari laddu, tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

While the legal heirs of Badam Rangaswamy were claiming the ownership of two acres, the revenue department contended that it is a government land as a nala also passed through the land. (Representational Image/File)

TS owns Banjara Hills land, SC blow to Shanta Sriram Constructions

Nine trains between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled, according to a statement from the SCR. (DC File Image)

MMTS trains cancelled due to rains

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay(C). (DC Image)

Vijayendra Prasad must pen Razakar Files: Bandi

Dealers said that usually fish is stored and preserved in shops for upto two months. After that, the product is mostly used for animal consumption. — Representational Image/DC

Wet weather plays spoilsport on dry fish biz in Vizag



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->