Nation Other News 11 Jul 2021 Thaawarchand Gehlot ...
Nation, In Other News

Thaawarchand Gehlot takes oath as 19th Governor of Karnataka

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2021, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 12:16 pm IST
Gehlot was the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment at the centre
Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administering him the oath of office. (Photo: ANI)
 Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administering him the oath of office. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka succeeding Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administered Gehlot the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of outgoing Governor Vala, Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and senior officials of the state government.

 

Dressed in a white suit and sporting a Himachali cap, Gehlot took the oath of office and secrecy in the name of God inside the imposing glass house of the Raj Bhavan.

After the oath taking ceremony, Justice Oka, Vala and Yediyurappa greeted the new Governor with bouquets and congratulated him.

The 73-year old Gehlot was the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment at the centre, and was leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

The President had announced the appointment of Gehlot as the new Governor of Karnataka on July 6.

Born in a Dalit family on May 18, 1948 to Ramlal Gehlot and Suman Bai at Rupeta in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot did his BA from Vikram University, Ujjain.

 

Gehlot, who was involved with the RSS, took a plunge into politics in 1962 through the Jan Sangh and held several key positions in the BJP.

His electoral politics began in 1980 and he was elected MLA thrice before becoming a member of Lok Sabha in 1996 and served there for four consecutive terms till 2009.

He was also a Rajya Sabha member.

He is familiar with Karnataka as he served as the state in-charge for years between 2006 and 2014 when he was party general secretary.

Gehlot had been to jail several times between 1968 and 1971 for raising workers' issues as well as during the Emergency in the 1970s.

 

Though the 83-year old Vala's five-year term had ended in August, 2019, he continued in the post as his successor was not named by the centre.

Politically, Vala came under attack in May 2018, for inviting the BJP to form the government much to the chagrin of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, which had termed his action as that of a "Gujarati businessman."

He was also targeted by Congress-JD(S) during H D Kumaraswamy's trust vote in July 2019, for repeatedly seeking to interfere with assembly proceedings, by setting deadlines.

 

...
Tags: thaawarchand gehlot, karnataka governor
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

In March, Venkatchalam was expelled from the AIADMK. (Photo: PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

Reddy also hit out at Chief Minister KCR's approach in Telangana, calling it a feudal and dictatorial approach. (Photo: PTI/File)

YS Sharmila's new party nothing more than NGO, says TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram showed quiet, deserted roads. (Photo: ANI)

COVID-19: Kerala observes weekend lockdown

According to experts, the steady rate of COVID infection in Kerala would help the state to fight off the virus and ensure medical facilities are not overwhelmed, but the more it prolongs the more stressful it would be for doctors and healthcare workers. (PTI)

Kerala struggles with rising Covid cases; Zika Virus outbreak adds to its woes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

Madras High Court refuses to ban online games

It is only upon the failure of the executive to act and thereupon, the Court perceiving the matter to be a danger to society, ought to step in. (PTI Photo)

Kadapa onions rich in flavonoids, says YVU researcher

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->