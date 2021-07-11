Nation Other News 11 Jul 2021 NIA conducts multipl ...
Nation, In Other News

NIA conducts multiple raids in Kashmir, detains Islamic seminary head, five others

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jul 11, 2021, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 12:48 pm IST
Raids were underway in capital Srinagar and southern Anantnag and northwestern Baramulla districts
This comes a day after the J&K government sacked it's eleven employees. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at multiple locations across Kashmir Valley and arrested six persons including head of an Islamic seminary in connection with an alleged  money laundering case.

Raids were underway in capital Srinagar and southern Anantnag and northwestern Baramulla districts as reports last came in.

 

This comes a day after the J&K government sacked it's eleven employees including two sons of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Muhammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin on charges of being involved in anti-India activities. The Hizb chief's sons were fired on the basis of the investigations done by the NIA in an alleged terror funding case, the government had said.

The NIA sources said that it's teams assisted by J&K police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) raided  'Siraj-ul- Uloom’ seminary in Srinagar's Dalal Mohalla, Nawab Bazaar area and seized some office records and a laptop  and also took it's chairman Adnaan Ahmad Nadvi into custody. The institution is reportedly affiliated with an  Islamic seminary of Uttar Pradesh. Soon raids were conducted in Pushroo, Sunsooma, and Achabal villages of Anantnag and five persons identified as Javaid Ahamad Mir, Umar Bhat, Ovais Ahmad Bhat, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Zeeshan Ameen Malik were detained.

 

Raids were being conducted also in Baramulla, a report said.

Tags: national investigation agency (nia), nia raids, nia raid
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


