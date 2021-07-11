Nation Other News 11 Jul 2021 Kurnool Government G ...
Nation, In Other News

Kurnool Government General Hospital performs record black fungus surgeries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 11, 2021, 7:40 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 7:40 am IST
Around 275 patients from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka were admitted in the hospital for black fungus treatment
KGGH, a nodal hospital for treating black fungus cases has set a record by performing 175 surgeries in 35 days. (Representational image: AFP)
Kurnool: The Kurnool Government General Hospital (KGGH) which has become a nodal hospital for treating mucormycosis (black fungus) cases has set a record by performing 175 surgeries in 35 days. Of them 155 patients were discharged and they had no post-operational complications, said hospital superintendent Dr G. Narendranath Reddy.

He told media persons here on Saturday that black fungus was a disease that is observed in post-Covid patients. Surgical intervention alone provides a life-saving treatment.

 

Around 275 patients from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka were admitted in the hospital for black fungus treatment, he said.

“We have already performed 120 surgeries and the remaining 112 were provided treatment as surgeries were not required. There has been no black fungus death here”, he said.  All mucormycosis patients were treated at the German Hangar sheds.

On the issue of enumerating Covid deaths, particularly after the Supreme Court directed National  Disaster Management Authority (NMDA) to frame guidelines for classifying Covid deaths with the proximate cause being the infection despite comorbidities, he said that would follow government directions.

 

A special committee led by ENT unit head Dr. A Sesha Prasad has been monitoring black fungus cases, he added.  He said that the hospital is geared up for the third wave.

Tags: black fungus, kurnool black fungus, kurnool government general hospital, mucormycosis
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


