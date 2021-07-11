Nation Other News 11 Jul 2021 15 Zika virus cases ...
Nation, In Other News

15 Zika virus cases so far in Kerala

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2021, 8:19 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 8:19 am IST
Samples of 17 people sent earlier were negative
So far, 14 people from Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for Zika. (Photo: Pixabay)
 So far, 14 people from Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for Zika. (Photo: Pixabay)

Thiruvananthapuram: One more person has been infected with Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15.

Health minister Veena George said the samples of a 40 year-old man from Nanthancode here were sent to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzhaand found to be positive for the vector borne infection.

 

So far, 14 people from Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for Zika.

Samples of 17 people sent earlier were negative and in the second batch of 27 samples, one has tested positive, the minister said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Zika has been reported in Kerala and it was not unexpected as it is spread by the Aedes Aegypte mosquitoes, which causes dengue and Chickungunya.

Vector control units at the district and state level would be further strengthened, he told reporters.

...
Tags: zika virus, zika virus vaccine, zika mosquito dengue, zika outbreak
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Horoscope 11 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker takes swab sample of a devotee who will be participatinng in an annual Rath Yatra or chariot procession of Lord Jagannath at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 41,506 new cases of Covid, 895 fresh fatalities

Somireddy said Nellore and Prakasam districts would face severe famine if the issue is not raised. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Rayalaseema stares at severe famine: Somireddy

KGGH, a nodal hospital for treating black fungus cases has set a record by performing 175 surgeries in 35 days. (Representational image: AFP)

Kurnool Government General Hospital performs record black fungus surgeries

KCR announced last Sunday in Sircilla that the government would provide old-age pension to people aged above 57 years from August 2021. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana CM KCR’s promise of Aasara age relaxation yet to become reality



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madras High Court refuses to ban online games

It is only upon the failure of the executive to act and thereupon, the Court perceiving the matter to be a danger to society, ought to step in. (PTI Photo)

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Migrant tigers set off Asifabad podu farmers’ exodus

There are strong allegations that forest officials are deliberately not making serious efforts to trap the furious tiger named A2 that killed two persons within a month last year. (Representational image: DC)

Sex workers in AP fight for survival during pandemic crisis

Ninety percent of them have landed into debt traps, with payments pending to micro finance institutions and private lenders from whom they borrowed money. ( Representational image/AP)

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->