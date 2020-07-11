106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Other News 11 Jul 2020 KCR 'sorry' about mo ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR 'sorry' about mosque, temple damage in Secretariat; promises grand replacements

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Jul 11, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
Telangana chief minister says bigger shrines will be built within the new Secretariat complex
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said two religious shrines were inadvertently damaged during the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings. (DC Photo: SSR)
 Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said two religious shrines were inadvertently damaged during the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings. (DC Photo: SSR)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has expressed “regret” and “pain” over the damage cause to a temple and a mosque during the demolition of buildings in the Secretariat complex, and promised to build a temple and mosque in the new admin hub that will come up there.

In a statement, the chief minister said: “I came to know that while demolishing the multi-storeyed old buildings, the temple and mosque adjacent to the old buildings were damaged as debris fell on them.“I feel sorry about the incident. It should not have happened. The government’s intention was to build a new complex by demolishing the old building

 

osque.

“We will construct a temple and m

s without causing any damage to the temple or the mosque in the Secretariat premises in a more spacious way even if it means spending of crores of rupees. We will construct the temple and mosque at government cost and hand them over to the people concerned.”

Chandrashakar Rao said he would discuss the reconstruction with the groups that maintained the temple and mosque. “This is my promise. Telangana is a secular state. We will continue the secular spirit come what may. This incident happened unexpectedly,” he said.

“Everyone should understand this properly without prejudice.”

After the demolition/damage to the shrines was reported in the media, opposition parties have piled on to the issue. The BJP has demanded a replacement ‘temple’ at the exact spot where it stood , while Congress leaders said the government has succeeded in making a Babri Masjid-like issue.

...
Tags: hyderabad secretariat, telangana old secretariat, secretariat demolition, secretariat temple mosque. secretariat shrines
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India concerned over return of expats, students

Over 700,000 Indian students are studying abroad

Friends of Police done away with

Representational image (PTI)

Jharkhand teacher uses loudspeakers to teach students unable to afford e-learning

Representational image.

Tiger Kadamba, who once went walkabout in Hyderabad zoo, dies of heart failure

Royal Bengal tiger Kadamba once went walkabout in the Hyderabad zoo. (DC File Photo)

Patanjali drug can cure COVID-19, claims Ramdev; Really? asks Ayush Ministry

Yoga guru Ramdev addresses the media during the launch of 'Coronil' and 'Swasari', ayurvedic medicines claimed by Patanjali to cure coronavirus disease, in Haridwar. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham