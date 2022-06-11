Nation Other News 11 Jun 2022 Record hundi collect ...
Nation, In Other News

Record hundi collection of Rs.130 crore registered for May at Tirumala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 11, 2022, 7:08 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2022, 9:50 am IST
On May 29 alone, about 92,000 pilgrims had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala
According to the EO, 22.62 lakh pilgrims had darshan, Annaprasadam was served to 47.03lakh devotees while 10.72 lakh devotees tonsured their heads. — DC file image
 According to the EO, 22.62 lakh pilgrims had darshan, Annaprasadam was served to 47.03lakh devotees while 10.72 lakh devotees tonsured their heads. — DC file image

Nellore: Executive officer Dharma Reddy on Friday said TTD has set a new record of collecting Rs 130.29 crore for May, 2022 -- the highest in the history of the devaswom.

On May 29 alone, about 92,000 pilgrims had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala.

 

Speaking to the media at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala after the Dial Your EO programme, the EO said, “The month of May has made a remarkable achievement in revenue collections with the huge influx of pilgrims post-Corona that had affected the arrivals in the last two years. 

According to the EO, 22.62 lakh pilgrims had darshan, Annaprasadam was served to 47.03 lakh devotees while 10.72 lakh devotees tonsured their heads. As many as 1.86 crore Laddu prasadams were sold in May.

Earlier, during the Dial Your EO programme, Dharma Reddy said TTD will evaluate the issuing of SSD tokens after the summer rush in Tirumala reduces.  

 

Responding to a question from a caller on the tokens, the EO said TTD will have to make all necessary arrangements before issuing the SSD tokens. This takes time, he said.

Some pilgrims brought to the notice of the EO the delay in food service at Annaprasadam Complex, while there was a call for the revival of Yoga Centre in Tirupati, as also for the printing of Astadasa Puranas, and introduction of SVBC Sanskrit channel.

Answering the callers, the EO said necessary steps will be initiated after a thorough discussion of the subjects with the concerned.

 

He said that during his tenure, he could catch hold of 214 Dalaris. Bind-over cases were filed against 217 and 142 FIRs registered. The introduction of the Srivani Trust has weeded out black marketing of tickets in Tirumala, he said.

Because of this, the trust has earned Rs 230 crore within a year. The devotees are now having a hassle-free darshan from the Dalari menace, he said.

...
Tags: ttd collection for may, post corona influx of devotees, no dalari menace
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP), cybercrime, K.V.M. Prasad said so far five cases were booked against those circulating the videos of the incident on social media platforms. (Image credit: Youtube)

Jubilee Hills gang rape: Cops get minor rapists’ custody; to grill today

A nine-year-old girl, who is reportedly mentally ill, was allegedly raped by a 39-year-old man who stayed in the vicinity of her house in LB Nagar. (Representational image)

Man rapes 9-year-old in Hyderabad

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

City court restrains Sanjay, aides from 'defaming' KTR

Protestors submitted a memorandum to the district collector seeking legal action against Nupur Sharma for humiliating a section of people. (DC)

Tricolour defaced in protest against Nupur’s remarks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Filmmakers throng scenic Kashmir for outdoor shooting

In January 2021, Bollywood’s big banners arrived in Kashmir Valley, “giving a major shot in the arm to the tourism sector which was facing huge losses”. (Representational image: PTI)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->