Record hundi collection of Rs.130 crore registered for May at Tirumala

According to the EO, 22.62 lakh pilgrims had darshan, Annaprasadam was served to 47.03lakh devotees while 10.72 lakh devotees tonsured their heads. — DC file image

Nellore: Executive officer Dharma Reddy on Friday said TTD has set a new record of collecting Rs 130.29 crore for May, 2022 -- the highest in the history of the devaswom.

On May 29 alone, about 92,000 pilgrims had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala after the Dial Your EO programme, the EO said, “The month of May has made a remarkable achievement in revenue collections with the huge influx of pilgrims post-Corona that had affected the arrivals in the last two years.

According to the EO, 22.62 lakh pilgrims had darshan, Annaprasadam was served to 47.03 lakh devotees while 10.72 lakh devotees tonsured their heads. As many as 1.86 crore Laddu prasadams were sold in May.

Earlier, during the Dial Your EO programme, Dharma Reddy said TTD will evaluate the issuing of SSD tokens after the summer rush in Tirumala reduces.

Responding to a question from a caller on the tokens, the EO said TTD will have to make all necessary arrangements before issuing the SSD tokens. This takes time, he said.

Some pilgrims brought to the notice of the EO the delay in food service at Annaprasadam Complex, while there was a call for the revival of Yoga Centre in Tirupati, as also for the printing of Astadasa Puranas, and introduction of SVBC Sanskrit channel.

Answering the callers, the EO said necessary steps will be initiated after a thorough discussion of the subjects with the concerned.

He said that during his tenure, he could catch hold of 214 Dalaris. Bind-over cases were filed against 217 and 142 FIRs registered. The introduction of the Srivani Trust has weeded out black marketing of tickets in Tirumala, he said.

Because of this, the trust has earned Rs 230 crore within a year. The devotees are now having a hassle-free darshan from the Dalari menace, he said.