Nation Other News 11 Jun 2022 Andhra Pradesh gover ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh government hit a jackpot in liquor bond auctions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jun 11, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2022, 12:34 am IST
The sale of Amaravati bonds with 10.52 per cent interest rate fetched Rs 2,000 crore
The revenues from sale of liquor doubled to Rs 18,000 crore in the last fiscal from the previous year’s Rs 9,000 crore and about Rs 1,000 crore before the takeover of the retail trade. (Representational Image/ AFP)
 The revenues from sale of liquor doubled to Rs 18,000 crore in the last fiscal from the previous year’s Rs 9,000 crore and about Rs 1,000 crore before the takeover of the retail trade. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government hit a jackpot on Friday with the overwhelming market response to its bonds issued through the AP Beverages Corporation Limited, that fetched Rs 8,000 crore.

The government had proposed to mobilise a minimum of Rs 2,000 crore by offering non-convertible debentures (NCD).  The markets responded positively and oversubscribed the bonds by five times. “We would like to utilise only Rs 8,000 crore at present,” a senior state official told Deccan Chronicle.

 

Earlier, the Telugu Desam government had put bonds for sale through Amaravati Development Corporation with huge fanfare and the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu attended the customary bell ringing ceremony at Bombay Stock Exchange.

The sale of Amaravati bonds with 10.52 per cent interest rate fetched Rs 2,000 crore. This time, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy preferred to keep the release of bonds a low-key affair. Sources said the base interest rate of 7.5 per cent was fixed for bidding but the same ended up at 9.5 per cent.

 

The rating agencies – Crisil and India Rating – put the bonds being offered in stable category. India Rating gave “Provisional AA (CE) stable” based on several factors including the government’s commitment to not change the existing policy of owning both wholesale and retail liquor trade.

The revenues from sale of liquor doubled to Rs 18,000 crore in the last fiscal from the previous year’s Rs 9,000 crore and about Rs 1,000 crore before the takeover of the retail trade. Trust Invest had been chosen as merchant banker through competitive bidding.

 

Another attractive feature, the official pointed out, of the bonds was that the government committed to making quarterly servicing of the bonds and it planned to open an escrow account and deposit the requisite amounts on a daily basis into it. Secondly, the government will have the leverage of raising fresh amounts from the market to the extent of the debt already serviced in each quarter, the official pointed out.

Interestingly, the government, according to the report of India Rating, also gave a commitment that it would not impose a total or partial prohibition on alcoholic beverages. “If government imposes a prohibition on the sale and consumption of liquor, it will ensure premature redemption of all outstanding bonds within three months from the date of such an imposition,” said the note.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh liquor bond auctions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)

KCR explores TRS options for Prez polls, discusses on launching national party BRS

In Karnataka, the ruling BJP had the last laugh as it won all the three Rajya Sabha seats it had contested in, out of four from the state. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Congress won three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan

Muslims protest after offering prayers at Mecca Masjid against nupur sharma and naveen jindal for insulting statements against prophet. (DC)

Tension prevailed at several places in the city

Representational image (PTI)

King Koti hospital to use a device to alleviate labour pain



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Coal shortage in power plants: Centre advises states to place orders for imports

As per the data presented by CEA in the meeting, it was noted that the States of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have placed orders for the import of coal, while Punjab and Gujarat are in the advanced stage of finalisation of the tenders; and the other States need to put extra efforts to import the coal for blending at their power plants in time.— Representational image

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

Conclave to debate birthplace of Lord Hanuman

Referring to Valmiki Ramayana, Mahant Govind Das of Kishkindha has claimed that Lord Hanuman was born in Kishkindha. (Representational image)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->