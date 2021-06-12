Nation Other News 11 Jun 2021 With god's bles ...
Nation, In Other News

With god's blessings, I reached zenith: CJI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 12, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Justice N.V. Ramana concludes visit to Tirumala
Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana along with his family pays obeisance at the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirupati, Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)
TIRUPATI: “With the benign blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, I have reached this apex level in my career,” said the Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana. The CJI concluded his maiden two-day visit to Tirumala on Friday after having a darshan of the lord along with his family.

Speaking to the TTD Bhakthi Channel, the Chief Justice said he came across many interesting incidents in his life. “It is due to the grace of Lord Venkateswara that I am what I am today. With his blessings, I will do my best to take the legal system to the next level,” he added.

 

Earlier, on his arrival at Mahadwaram, the CJI was received by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and EO K.S. Jawahar Reddy. He was offered a traditional Isthikaphal welcome by temple priest Venugopala Deekshitulu. Later, the CJI offered prayers in front of the presiding deity. He had Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Chairman and the EO offered theertha prasadam to the dignitary. The CJI offered coconuts at Akhilandam and fulfilled his wish and also paid a visit to Lord Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple. Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy accompanied the protocol dignitary.    

 

The CJI also offered prayers in the shrine of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor, along with his family. Earlier, on his arrival at the temple entrance, he was received with Purnakumbham and welcomed by the TTD Chairman and local MLA C. Bhaskar Reddy. After having the darshan of the goddess, the CJI was offered Vedasirvachanam and prasadam.

Tags: chief justice of india, justice n.v. ramana, tirumala, tirupati, lord venkateswara, ttd chairman, y.v. subba reddy, padmavathi ammavaru, tiruchanoor
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


