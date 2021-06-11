Nation Other News 11 Jun 2021 Kochi flat rape case ...
Kochi flat rape case: Police nab main accused from Thrissur

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2021, 11:02 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2021, 11:02 am IST
Martin Joseph, the main accused, was caught from Peramangalam at Thrissur district and later he was brought to Kochi
Kochi Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam
 Kochi Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam

Kochi: The main accused in case of alleged rape and torture of a 27-year-old woman in a flat at Kochi from February 15 to March 8 was arrested by police from Thrissur district on Thursday night.

Martin Joseph, the main accused, was caught from Peramangalam at Thrissur district and later he was brought to Kochi.

 

"We nabbed Martin Joseph one hour back. Police caught him from Peramangalam at Thrissur district. We recorded his arrest and when the documentation completed, they will start from Thrissur to Kochi. We will present him at the Court tomorrow. I will speak more on this tomorrow morning," said Kochi Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam.

Earlier police had arrested three accomplices of Martin Joseph, who is the prime accused in the case. The three men are identified as Sreerag, John Joy and Dhanesh. This trio helped Martin to escape from Kochi to Thrissur.

 

The three men are being interrogated at Ernakulam Central police station. The police have also seized their cars from them.

The woman, who is a Kannur native, filed a police complaint on April 8, after escaping from the man. According to the police, the 33-year-old accused, who is a share trader had been in a live-in relationship with the woman since last year's lockdown. According to the complaint, he looted five lakh rupees from the woman.

A case has been registered against Martin under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 344 (Wrongful confinement for ten or more days), 376 (Punishment for rape), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

 

...
