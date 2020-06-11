Tamil Nadu changes the names of 1018 places

No longer Egmore, that's the Ezhumboor station in Chennai, as per a new government order changing the names of 1018 places. (DC Photo)

Chennai: 'Thiruvallikeni', an old settlement of Chennai, can no longer be written in English as 'Triplicane'. That place name has to be written in English as the word is pronounced in the original Tamil, as 'Thiruvallikkeni'.

New norms have come into force for writing Tamil place names in English in all the 37 revenue districts of Tamil Nadu, as announced in the state Assembly by minister for Tamil culture and Tamil development, Mafoi K Pandiyarajan, back in 2018-19.

The government order giving effect to that announcement said committees were set up in each district to recommend how place names should be written in English.

Accordingly, 1018 place names all over Tamil Nadu have been identified for correction. The actual responsibility of making those changes has been entrusted to the Revenue Department and Municipal Administration Department. The place place names fall within the jurisdiction of the respective local elected bodies.

The G.O. in four columns has appended the entire list of 1018 place names in Tamil, as they are pronounced in Tamil, the present English name corresponding to it, the change suggested.

For example, in Chennai district, the Tamil place name 'Thandaiyarpettai' has so far been written in English as 'Tondairpet'. Now, as per the final recommendation of this committee, it will have to be written in English as 'Thandaiyaarpettai', says the G.O.

The good old 'Vepery' of Madras will no longer pass muster. Henceforth, in English it has to be written as 'Vepperi', as the place name is pronounced in Tamil.

And 'Mylapore' should henceforth be written in English as 'Mayilaappoor'. Similarly, Egmore station is 'Ezhumboor station'.

Here's a sample list of place names that have been changed:

Tondiyarpet - Thandaiyaarpettai

Purasawalkam - Purasaivaakkam

​Vepery - Vepperi

Perambur - Peramboor

VOC Nagar - Va.OO.Si. Nagar

Kodungaiyur - Kodungaiyoor

Peravallur - Peravalloor

Siruvallur - Siruvalloor

Konnur - Konnoor

Koyembedu - Koyambedu

Egmore - Ezhumboor

Chintadripet - Chintadaripettai

Triplicane - Thiruvallikkeni

Mylapore - Mayilaappoor

Thiruvanmiyur - Thiruvanmiyoor

Mambalam - Maambalam

Saidapet - Saithaappettai

Ekkattuthangal - Eekkattuththaangal

Guindy Park - Gindi Poongaa

Thiyagaraya Nagar - Thiyaagaraaya Nagar

Pallikaranai - Pallikkaranai

Okkiam Thorappakkam - Okkiyam Thuraipakkam

Sholinganallur - Solinganalloor

Uthandi - Uththandi

Mugalivakkam - Mugalivaakkam

Manappakkam - Manappaakkam

Alandur - Aalandhoor

Meenambakkam - Meenambaakkam

Porur - Poroor

Nanganallur - Nangainallur

Adambakkam - Aadhambaakkam

Ambattur - Ambaththoor

Thiruvottriyur - Thiruvotriyoor

Dharmapuri - Tharumapuri

Madavaram - Maathavaram

Dharapuram - Tharaapuram

Coimbatore - Koyampuththoor

Gudalur - Koodaloor

Puducherry - Puthucherry

Varagur - Varagoor

Talaivasal - Thalaivasal

Kandalur - Kaanthaloor

Thiruverambur - Thiruverumboor

Tuvagudi - Thuvakkudi

Manaparai - Manapparai

Chattrappatti - Chatthirappatti

Pudur - Puthoor

Uthamapalayam - Uthamapaalayam

Vellore - Veeloor

Pernambut - Peranaampattu

Vatalagundu - Vaththalakundu

Thiruvarur - Thiruvaroor

Muthupet - Muthuppettai

Tiruthuraipundi - Thirutthurai Poondi

Kudavasal - Kudavaasal

Nidamangalam - Needaamangalam

Orathanadu - Oratthanaadu

Kattur - Kaattoor