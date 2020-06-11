Tamil Nadu changes the names of 1018 places

Chennai: 'Thiruvallikeni', an old settlement of Chennai, can no longer be written in English as 'Triplicane'. That place name has to be written in English as the word is pronounced in the original Tamil, as 'Thiruvallikkeni'.
New norms have come into force for writing Tamil place names in English in all the 37 revenue districts of Tamil Nadu, as announced in the state Assembly by minister for Tamil culture and Tamil development, Mafoi K Pandiyarajan, back in 2018-19.
The government order giving effect to that announcement said committees were set up in each district to recommend how place names should be written in English.
Accordingly, 1018 place names all over Tamil Nadu have been identified for correction. The actual responsibility of making those changes has been entrusted to the Revenue Department and Municipal Administration Department. The place place names fall within the jurisdiction of the respective local elected bodies.
The G.O. in four columns has appended the entire list of 1018 place names in Tamil, as they are pronounced in Tamil, the present English name corresponding to it, the change suggested.
For example, in Chennai district, the Tamil place name 'Thandaiyarpettai' has so far been written in English as 'Tondairpet'. Now, as per the final recommendation of this committee, it will have to be written in English as 'Thandaiyaarpettai', says the G.O.
The good old 'Vepery' of Madras will no longer pass muster. Henceforth, in English it has to be written as 'Vepperi', as the place name is pronounced in Tamil.
And 'Mylapore' should henceforth be written in English as 'Mayilaappoor'. Similarly, Egmore station is 'Ezhumboor station'.
Here's a sample list of place names that have been changed:
Tondiyarpet - Thandaiyaarpettai
Purasawalkam - Purasaivaakkam
Vepery - Vepperi
Perambur - Peramboor
VOC Nagar - Va.OO.Si. Nagar
Kodungaiyur - Kodungaiyoor
Peravallur - Peravalloor
Siruvallur - Siruvalloor
Konnur - Konnoor
Koyembedu - Koyambedu
Egmore - Ezhumboor
Chintadripet - Chintadaripettai
Triplicane - Thiruvallikkeni
Mylapore - Mayilaappoor
Thiruvanmiyur - Thiruvanmiyoor
Mambalam - Maambalam
Saidapet - Saithaappettai
Ekkattuthangal - Eekkattuththaangal
Guindy Park - Gindi Poongaa
Thiyagaraya Nagar - Thiyaagaraaya Nagar
Pallikaranai - Pallikkaranai
Okkiam Thorappakkam - Okkiyam Thuraipakkam
Sholinganallur - Solinganalloor
Uthandi - Uththandi
Mugalivakkam - Mugalivaakkam
Manappakkam - Manappaakkam
Alandur - Aalandhoor
Meenambakkam - Meenambaakkam
Porur - Poroor
Nanganallur - Nangainallur
Adambakkam - Aadhambaakkam
Ambattur - Ambaththoor
Thiruvottriyur - Thiruvotriyoor
Dharmapuri - Tharumapuri
Madavaram - Maathavaram
Dharapuram - Tharaapuram
Coimbatore - Koyampuththoor
Gudalur - Koodaloor
Puducherry - Puthucherry
Varagur - Varagoor
Talaivasal - Thalaivasal
Kandalur - Kaanthaloor
Thiruverambur - Thiruverumboor
Tuvagudi - Thuvakkudi
Manaparai - Manapparai
Chattrappatti - Chatthirappatti
Pudur - Puthoor
Uthamapalayam - Uthamapaalayam
Vellore - Veeloor
Pernambut - Peranaampattu
Vatalagundu - Vaththalakundu
Thiruvarur - Thiruvaroor
Muthupet - Muthuppettai
Tiruthuraipundi - Thirutthurai Poondi
Kudavasal - Kudavaasal
Nidamangalam - Needaamangalam
Orathanadu - Oratthanaadu
Kattur - Kaattoor