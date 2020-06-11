79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Other News 11 Jun 2020 KCR warns of locust ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR warns of locust attack in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Jun 11, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
If the locusts attack, there will be large-scale loss, as they will eat the tender crop
Farmers plant paddy saplings in a field ahead of the Monsoon season, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. PTI photo
 Farmers plant paddy saplings in a field ahead of the Monsoon season, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the official machinery concerned to be on high alert once again as there is some danger of swarms of locusts arriving in the state and destroying any standing crops.

The locust swarm is currently at Azmi village near Ramtek in Maharashtra, which is about 200 km from Telangana and there is a possibility of their entering the state. The Chief

 

Minister on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officers about measures to be taken to save the crops from attack.

After perusing the latest information provided by the officials, the chief minister said it was clear the swarms of locusts were travelling south and could pose a danger to Telangana, arriving in the state between June 20 and July 5, around the time the monsoon crops season would have begun in Telangana and crops will have sprouted.

“If the locusts attack, there will be large-scale loss, as they will eat the tender crop,“ the CM said. He instructed collectors and other officials in eight districts bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to be alert, as the locusts could enter from these states. The situation must be reviewed from time to time, he added.

The CM has constituted a special team under the leadership of the chief secretary, Somesh Kumar, to oversee the measures taken to prevent the locusts from entering the state.

...
Tags: locust attack, kcr, locust attack in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
