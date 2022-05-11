Nation Other News 11 May 2022 Couple-to-be to dive ...
Nation, In Other News

Couple-to-be to divert gifts for kids fighting cancer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published May 11, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 7:28 am IST
'We have set up a link where the public can donate money, which went live on Wednesday evening,' said Sriharsha
The wedding of Sriharsha and Anjana to be held today
  The wedding of Sriharsha and Anjana to be held today

HYDERABAD: In a novel initiative, a man and his fiancé have decided to raise funds to support children fighting cancer. The prospective groom, Karamchati Sriharsha, a software engineer and his bride-to-be Anjana, a paediatrician, have requested the guests at their wedding to donate money to kids fighting cancer instead of gifts or flowers.

“We have set up a link where the public can donate money, which went live on Wednesday evening,” said Sriharsha, adding that it was a mutual decision by the couple. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sriharsha, alumnus of the International Institute of Information Technology in Hyderabad (IIIT-H), said that he and his fiancé, Anjana, who are getting married on Thursday, decided to help the kids battling cancer at the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital through this initiative.

 

“I work as a software professional and Anjana is a paediatrician. During the pandemic, through our ‘Covid War Room’ initiative, we helped about 1,400 emergency cases by raising over Rs 50 lakh to help those in need. The success of the Covid War Room, which had around 500 volunteers working in 12 different time zones, lies in the transparency and effective communication which attracted passionate donors all across the world. Since my cousin works with goodclap, a platform for crowdfunding, we now decided to request our guests to donate funds for kids fighting cancer instead of gifting us,” he said.

 

“We are delighted that you will be joining us for the wedding. We are fortunate to have wonderful family & friends like you. Your love and blessings mean everything to us. We would love for our wedding to support a cause we care about dearly and one that will have a positive impact on few lives. If you are thinking of buying us a gift or flowers for our wedding, we request that you instead contribute to the children getting treated at 'Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital.' lots of care, Anjana Siharsha’ (sic) read the overview on the fundraising platform, which has already raised Rs 16,500 by Wednesday evening against the target of Rs 5 lakh.

 

...
Tags: fighting cancer, donate money, basavatarakam indo american cancer hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel removed (Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh DGP removed for 'inefficiency', 'neglecting work'

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Soldiers out in Colombo; India denies plans to send its troops

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy congratulate the TSSPDCL's first linewoman Babburi Shirisha in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (DC)

Discom appoints its first linewoman

Telangana contends that the Krishna is a deficit river basin, and that the needs of the lower riparian states need to be considered before giving any clearances to projects in states through which the river flows before entering Telangana. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana urges CWC to stop Karnataka projects on Tungabhadra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Open closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain presence of Hindu idols: Plea in HC

The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple. (AFP Photo)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->